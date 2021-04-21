The world’s juiciest fruits brighten any dish, but they really dazzle in desserts.
These treats feature fragrant slices, fresh-squeezed splashes and aromatic zest from a hit parade of varieties. Fill your basket up with the season’s best, and serve some sunshine.
Raise a scoop
Classic sorbet calls for a simple juice-to-sugar ratio that you can customize to fit your ingredients, your menu and your fancy. Once you have the basic math down, have some fun.
Embolden blood orange with fresh rosemary or thyme, spike grapefruit with Aperol or Campari, or take tangerine up a notch with a squeeze of lime. Quick mixing tip: When adding any liquor, restrain the pour, as too much booze will overwhelm the fruit and impede freezing. The upshot is a refreshing aperitif you can eat with a spoon.
To create the tricolor combo in the accompanying photo, make all three variations and put them in separate containers in the freezer. When all are firm (but not frozen solid), transfer one flavor into one side of an 8- by 5-inch loaf pan so it fills one third of the length. Add another flavor to fill the adjacent third of the pan, then the final flavor to fill completely. Freeze until firm, about two hours. Freshly squeezed juices can also be found in the produce section of many grocery stores.
GRAPEFRUIT SORBET
3 cups fresh grapefruit juice (from about 3½ pounds fruit), strained
¼ cup Campari or Aperol
¾ cup sugar
Large pinch of sea salt
1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
In a saucepan, heat 1 cup grapefruit juice, Campari, sugar and salt over medium until sugar has dissolved, about 5 minutes. Remove from heat. Transfer to a heatproof container and stir in lemon juice and remaining 2 cups grapefruit juice. Cover and refrigerate until cold, at least 2 hours and as long as overnight.
Put a loaf pan or similar container in the freezer. Churn juice mixture in an ice cream maker according to manufacturer’s instructions. Transfer to chilled pan and freeze until firm, about 4 hours.
For the best texture, let stand at room temperature 10 minutes to soften slightly. Use an ice cream scoop dipped in hot water, then wiped dry, to serve. Sorbet can be stored, covered, in freezer as long as 2 weeks.
VARIATIONS:
Tangerine: Use tangerine juice instead of grapefruit; omit the Campari. In place of the lemon juice, use 2 tablespoons fresh lime juice.
Blood orange: Use blood-orange juice instead of grapefruit; omit the Campari. Lightly crush a sprig of thyme or rosemary in your hand and add to sugar mixture while heating. Combine with remaining juice and let steep 20 minutes, then strain before refrigerating.
Active time: 10 minutes; total time: 6 hours, 30 minutes; makes 1 quart.
Frame a stunner
This creation looks formidable, but it’s practically foolproof. You slice peeled oranges into rounds, nestle them in a butter-rum glaze in a square pan, spread the batter over them, bake and flip. To achieve the effect of the stained-glass windows at Chartres, we combined blood oranges, Cara Caras and mandarins. And to balance the rich “topping,” the cake gets a subtle tang from sour cream.
CITRUS UPSIDE-DOWN CAKE
For the cake
1 stick unsalted butter, softened, plus more for pan
1¼ cups unbleached all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon baking powder
¼ teaspoon baking soda
1 teaspoon kosher salt (such as Diamond Crystal)
1 cup sugar
1½ teaspoons finely grated tangerine or orange zest
2 large eggs, room temperature
1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
½ cup sour cream, room temperature
For the topping
3 to 4 tangerines or oranges, such as blood oranges, Cara Cara or mandarins, or a combination
4 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted
½ cup sugar
1 tablespoon dark rum, such as Myers’s (optional)
Cake: Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Brush an 8-inch square pan with 2-inch-high sides with butter. Whisk together flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt.
In a mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, beat butter with sugar and zest on medium speed until light and fluffy, 2 to 3 minutes. Add eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition. Beat in vanilla and sour cream, scraping down sides of bowl as needed. Reduce speed to low and gradually add flour mixture.
Topping: With a sharp knife, slice ends off each citrus. Following curve of fruit, cut away peel, removing as much white pith as possible. Slice fruit crosswise into ¼-inch-thick rounds, and remove any seeds. In a small bowl, stir together butter, sugar and rum. Spread mixture over bottom of prepared pan. Arrange sliced citrus over it in a snug, slightly overlapping even layer (cut some to fit into corners).
Spread batter over citrus. Bake until cake is golden and puffed and a tester inserted in center comes out clean, about 55 minutes. Transfer pan to a wire rack and let cool 30 minutes. Invert onto a cake plate; serve the same day, warm or room temperature.
Active time: 20 minutes; total time: 1 hour, 20 minutes, plus cooling; makes one 8-inch cake.
Divide and conjure
Here’s a really good riff on New York black-and-white cookies. These beauties get their blush from ruby-red-grapefruit juice and a couple of drops of food coloring. In a twist on the traditional vanilla flavor, we zested a grapefruit to infuse both the cookies and pink icing with zing.
Likewise, buttermilk amps up the batter, and Dutch-process cocoa enriches the chocolate frosting. For one last master stroke, turn the cookies over after you bake them, so you ice the flat undersides rather than the domed tops.
BLACK-AND-PINK-GRAPEFRUIT COOKIES
2½ cups unbleached all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon baking soda
1½ teaspoons plus a pinch of kosher salt (such as Diamond Crystal)
1½ sticks unsalted butter (12 tablespoons), softened
1 cup granulated sugar
2 tablespoons plus ½ teaspoon finely grated ruby-red-grapefruit zest, and 3 to 6 tablespoons fresh juice, strained (from 2 grapefruits)
2 large eggs
1¾ teaspoons pure vanilla extract
ž cup low-fat buttermilk
1 pound powdered sugar, sifted (about 3¾ cups)
3 tablespoons light corn syrup
cup Dutch-process cocoa powder
Pink or red food coloring (optional)
Preheat oven to 350 degrees with racks in upper and lower thirds. Whisk together flour, baking soda and 1½ teaspoons salt. In a mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, beat butter with granulated sugar and 2 tablespoons zest on medium speed until light and fluffy, 2 to 3 minutes. Add eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition. Beat in 1 teaspoon vanilla. Reduce speed to low and add half of flour mixture, then buttermilk, then remaining flour mixture, scraping down sides of bowl as needed. Beat until smooth.
Line two baking sheets with parchment. Spoon ¼ cup dough into mounds on sheets, 6 per sheet. Bake, rotating sheets and rack positions halfway through, until edges are lightly golden, 15 to 18 minutes. Transfer cookies to a wire rack; let cool completely. Repeat with remaining batter.
In a bowl, whisk together powdered sugar, corn syrup, remaining pinch of salt and ¾ teaspoon vanilla, and 3 tablespoons juice until smooth. Transfer half of icing to another bowl; whisk in cocoa and 1 to 2 tablespoons hot water until you reach desired consistency. Add remaining ½ teaspoon zest and tint with 1 to 2 drops of food coloring. (Icing should be a bit thicker than honey; if needed, whisk in more juice.)
Flip cookies flat-sides up. Using a small offset spatula, spread grapefruit icing over half of each cookie and chocolate icing over other half. Let stand until icing is set, about 1 hour. Cookies can be stored in a single layer in an airtight container at room temperature up to 2 days.
Active time: 50 minutes; total time: 2 hours, 10 minutes; makes 16 large cookies.
