Fly past the finish line of a busy day with a speedy, flavor-packed supper.
These winning recipes — citrusy broiled salmon, tangy shrimp stir-fry, pasta and beans, and chicken puttanesca with polenta — each clock in at just under 30 minutes of preparation time.
SUMAC-DUSTED SALMON WITH BROCCOLINI
6 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for serving
1 tablespoon ground sumac, plus more for serving
2 teaspoons minced garlic (from 1 to 2 cloves)
Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper
12 ounces Broccolini, tough stems removed
3 mandarin oranges or tangerines, quartered
2 cups torn rustic bread, crusts removed (from ¼ loaf)
4 skin-on salmon fillets (each 1 inch thick), preferably wild
3 ounces feta, crumbled (¾ cup)
1 cup mixed tender herbs, such as cilantro, mint and parsley
Preheat broiler with rack 6 inches from heating element. Stir together oil, sumac, garlic and ½ teaspoon salt. On a rimmed baking sheet, toss Broccolini and oranges with 3 tablespoons sumac mixture. Season with salt and pepper; spread into a single layer. Broil, stirring once, until beginning to brown in places, 4 to 5 minutes. Toss bread with 2 tablespoons sumac mixture. Season fish with salt and pepper; brush with remaining sumac mixture.
Push Broccolini and oranges to one side of sheet; add fish to other side, skin-sides down; scatter bread evenly over everything. Broil, stirring bread once, until salmon is cooked through and bread is crisp, 4 to 5 minutes more. Squeeze some of oranges over everything. Serve salmon, Broccolini, oranges and bread topped with feta and herbs, sprinkled with sumac and drizzled with oil.
Active time: 15 minutes; total time: 25 minutes; makes 4 servings.
CHICKEN-AND-POLENTA PUTTANESCA MELTS
8 slices (each ½ inch thick) precooked polenta, (about 12 ounces total)
1 pound chicken cutlets (4 large pieces, each ½-inch thick)
Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper
3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
¾ cup mixed pitted olives, halved
2 tablespoons capers
1 tablespoon minced garlic (from 2 to 3 cloves)
1½ cups homemade or store-bought marinara sauce
3 ounces low-moisture mozzarella, shredded (¾ cup)
Chopped fresh parsley leaves, for serving (optional)
Preheat broiler with rack 6 inches from heating element. Season polenta and chicken with salt and pepper. Heat a large ovenproof skillet (preferably cast iron) over medium-high; swirl in 2 tablespoons oil. Add polenta and cook, flipping once, until golden and crisp on edges, about 4 minutes. Transfer to a plate. Add chicken to skillet; cook until browned on edges and cooked through, about 2 minutes a side. Transfer to plate. Add 1 tablespoon oil, olives, capers and garlic to skillet; cook until fragrant, 30 seconds.
Stir marinara into skillet; bring to a boil. Remove from heat; nestle in chicken and polenta, shingling them and spooning some sauce over top. Sprinkle with cheese; broil until bubbly, 4 to 5 minutes. Top with parsley; serve.
Active time: 15 minutes; total time: 25 minutes; makes 4 servings.
PASTA-E-FAGIOLI PASTA
12 ounces short pasta, such as gemelli or cavatappi
Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper
1 small red onion
1 small head escarole
3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for drizzling
2 tablespoons minced garlic (from 4 to 5 cloves)
2 tablespoons tomato paste
1 can (15 ounces) chickpeas or mixed beans, undrained
¾ cup vegetable or low-sodium chicken broth
½ cup grated Parmigiano-Reggiano (2 ounces), plus more for serving
Cook pasta in a large pot of salted boiling water according to package instructions. Reserve ½ cup pasta water, then drain. Meanwhile, finely chop onion, and tear pale inner leaves of escarole to yield 4 cups (reserving the rest for another use).
Heat oil in a large straight-sided skillet over medium-high. Add onion and garlic, season with salt and pepper and cook, stirring, until onion is translucent, about 3 minutes. Add tomato paste; cook 1 minute. Add beans and their liquid, broth, and ¼ cup pasta water (or a bit more, if you prefer your pasta creamier); simmer until slightly reduced, 3 to 4 minutes. Stir in pasta, cheese and 3 cups escarole; season to taste. Drizzle remaining 1 cup escarole with oil; season to taste. Serve pasta topped with dressed escarole, drizzled with oil and sprinkled with more cheese.
Active time: 20 minutes; total time: 25 minutes; makes 4 servings.
STIR-FRIED SWEET-AND-SOUR SHRIMP
1 pound peeled, deveined large shrimp
Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper
3 tablespoons vegetable oil
1 small bell pepper, ribs and seeds removed, cut into thin slices (1¼ cups)
1 tablespoon minced garlic (from 2 to 3 cloves)
1 tablespoon minced fresh ginger (from a 1-inch piece)
1 cup peeled, chopped fresh pineapple
3 scallions, cut into 1-inch pieces (1 cup)
2/3 cup apricot jam or orange marmalade
3 tablespoons distilled white vinegar, plus more for serving
Cooked white rice, for serving
Season shrimp with salt and pepper. Heat a large, heavy skillet (preferably cast iron) over high; swirl in 2 tablespoons oil. Add shrimp and cook, stirring occasionally, until opaque, 1 to 2 minutes; transfer to a plate. Add remaining 1 tablespoon oil and bell pepper to skillet; cook, stirring, until pepper has softened, about 3 minutes. Add garlic, ginger, pineapple and scallions; cook 1 minute.
Stir jam and vinegar into skillet; bring to a boil and cook until reduced and syrupy, about 1 minute. Return shrimp to pan and toss until coated and heated through, about 1 minute. Season to taste; serve over rice, sprinkled with more vinegar and pepper.
Active/total time: 20 minutes; makes 4 servings.
