Steak adds sizzle to supper

With its crushed-peppercorn crust and buttery, shallot-specked sauce, steak au poivre is a highlight of any cook’s repertoire.
This recipe captures dynamic flavor in two quick steps: searing the meat over high heat, and simmering down chicken broth, worcestershire and cognac to pour on top.
Serve with a salad, and savor it to the final cut.
STEAK AU POIVRE
Coat the steak
Let a 1½-inch-thick boneless New York strip steak (1 pound) rest at room temperature 30 minutes (so it will cook evenly). Place 1 tablespoon whole black peppercorns in a resealable plastic bag; lightly crush with a rolling pin. Lightly brush steak with vegetable oil; season generously with kosher salt. Coat both sides with peppercorns, pressing to adhere. Let stand 15 minutes.
Sear and rest
Heat a cast-iron skillet over medium-high until very hot, 3 to 4 minutes. Swirl in 1 tablespoon oil. Add steak and cook, flipping once, until a thermometer reads 130 degrees (for medium-rare), 10 to 12 minutes total. Sear fat cap to finish, 1 to 2 minutes more. Transfer to a plate; tent with foil. Let stand 15 minutes before slicing so the juices redistribute. Remove skillet from heat and let cool slightly.
Make the sauce
Wipe skillet clean; return to medium heat. Add 2 tablespoons unsalted butter and 1 finely chopped shallot. Cook, stirring, until shallot softens, 1 to 2 minutes. Carefully add cup cognac; cook, scraping browned bits from pan, until almost evaporated, 2 to 3 minutes. Add 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce, ¾ cup low-sodium chicken broth and any accumulated steak juices from plate; reduce to ½ cup, about 5 minutes. Stir in 2 tablespoons heavy cream; cook, stirring, until thickened, about 1 minute more. Drizzle over steak, and serve with watercress and arugula. Serves 2.
