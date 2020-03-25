Savor a taste of India with this vegetarian lentil curry. Cashew nuts add flavor and a crunchy texture. Baby kale is just wilted in the curry sauce. Baby kale has a milder flavor, is more tender and works perfectly in this recipe.
A note about spices: The recipe calls for curry powder, ground ginger and ground cumin. Spices lose their flavor after about 6 months. If yours are slightly gray or have lost their aroma, it’s time for new ones.
Shopping list:
To buy: 1 package frozen onions, 1 small container minced garlic, 1 small container ground ginger, 1 small container curry powder, 1 small container ground cumin, 2 cans lentils, 1 can lite coconut milk, 1 can reduced-sodium diced tomatoes, 1 bunch baby kale, 1 bunch cilantro, 1 container dry roasted cashews without salt, 1 can olive oil spray and 1 carton reduced-fat sour cream.
Staples: salt and fresh peppercorns.
LENTiL CURRY AND CASHEWS
Olive oil spray
1 cup frozen chopped onion
1 teaspoon minced garlic
½ teaspoon ground ginger
1 tablespoon curry powder
1 teaspoon ground cumin
2 cups rinsed and drained canned lentils
½ cup light coconut milk
½ cup drained reduced-sodium diced tomatoes
1 cup baby kale
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
2 tablespoons chopped cilantro
½ cup cashew nuts, dry roasted without salt
2 tablespoons reduced-fat sour cream
Heat large skillet over medium-high heat and spray with olive oil spray. Add onion, garlic and ginger. Saute 2 to 3 minutes. Add curry powder and ground cumin. Saute another minute. Stirring to combine all ingredients. Add the lentils, coconut milk and tomatoes. Stir again. Cook 5 minutes. Add the kale and stir until wilted 1 to 2 minutes. Add salt and pepper to taste. Serve in bowls and sprinkle cilantro and cashews on top. Add a tablespoon of sour cream to each bowl.
Makes 2 servings.
Per serving: 579 calories (40 percent from fat), 25.4 g fat (7.7 g saturated, 11.8 g monounsaturated), 6 mg cholesterol, 27.6 g protein, 70.1 g carbohydrates, 21.7 g fiber, 63 mg sodium.
