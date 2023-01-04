Starting toilet training early pays off for parents and children

Toilet training requires patience, guidance, and encouragement. (Dreamstime/TNS)

Q: My grandmother maintains that her children — my mother and her two siblings, all born in the 1950s — were completely toilet-trained at 18 months. Her terse explanation: “I just gave them proper instruction.” My pediatrician says 18 months is rushing things. What do you think?

A: Your pediatrician is repeating the post-1960s toilet-training narrative, which is simply wrong. When it came to toilet training in the 1950s, 18 months was not regarded as “rushing things.” According to a survey conducted in the early ’50s by Harvard and several other top universities, nine out of 10 American children were toilet-trained by 23 months.

