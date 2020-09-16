The next time your crew craves pancakes, present something new and exciting: a Dutch Baby.
Just whir a few basic ingredients in a blender, pour the batter into a piping-hot skillet and bake it for 20 minutes (no need to flip).
Go classic, or pick a savory variation, and poof! a beautiful breakfast.
———
“This is my go-to centerpiece for weekend brunch. It’s fast and fun to make, and bringing it to the table hot and souffléed from the oven makes everyone go nuts.” — Greg Lofts, Martha Stewart Living deputy food editor
BASIC DUTCH BABY
½ cup unbleached all-purpose flour
2 tablespoons sugar
½ teaspoon kosher salt
3 large eggs, room temperature
¾ cup whole milk, room temperature
½ teaspoon pure vanilla extract
3 tablespoons unsalted butter, room temperature
Greek yogurt or skyr, fresh fruit and warm maple syrup, for serving
Prep the pan: Preheat oven to 425 degrees, with a medium cast-iron skillet (10 inches, measured across top) inside on the center rack. In a bowl, whisk together flour, sugar and salt.
Mix the batter: Purée eggs in a blender until pale and frothy, about 1 minute (aerating them ensures maximum fluff). Add flour mixture, milk and vanilla. Purée until smooth, about 30 seconds (batter will be thin). Add butter to skillet in oven. When it melts and sizzles, pull out the rack and quickly pour batter into center of skillet.
Let it rise: Bake until puffed, golden brown in places and crisp along the edges, 18 to 22 minutes. Slice into wedges and serve immediately with yogurt, fruit and syrup.
> Three star turns
SALMON, CAPERS AND SOUR CREAM
Simply omit the sugar and vanilla extract from the recipe. As soon as the batter is poured into the skillet, sprinkle evenly with 2 chopped scallions (light and dark green parts only). Serve with sliced smoked salmon, sour cream and capers.
APPLES AND HONEY
Peel and chop 1 Granny Smith apple into a ½-inch dice (1½ cups). Melt 1 tablespoon unsalted butter in the skillet over medium heat. Stir in apple, 1 tablespoon sugar and 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon. Cook until apple is crisp-tender, about 2 minutes; transfer to a plate. Wipe skillet clean, transfer skillet to oven, and proceed with step 1. At the end of step 2, sprinkle apple mixture over batter. Serve drizzled with honey.
GREEN EGGS AND HAM
Leave sugar and vanilla extract out of the batter. Add 3 tablespoons chopped chives to blender with flour mixture (puréeing the chives gives the batter subtle onion flavor and tints it green). Serve topped with more chopped chives; thinly sliced deli ham, such as Black Forest; Dijon mustard; and freshly ground black pepper.
