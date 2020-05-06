On Easter Sunday, Janelle McRoberts, of Lewiston, wrote to tell me about the recipe for her mother’s cinnamon rolls, after she tried making them for the first time just the night before.
At that time, she wrote, she discovered her mother “cooked with a pinch of this, a dash of that, and a dab here and there. Last night I didn’t know how much butter, brown sugar or cinnamon to use, how thick to cut the roll or how long they should bake.” McRoberts followed the less-than-detailed recipe her mom, who died in 2017, had included in a homemade cookbook she created in 2004 for her nine children.
I have some family recipes like this as well, and that can be a challenge. But from the looks of her finished product, McRoberts “rose” to the occasion, as did her cinnamon rolls. She says she hates cooking but loves baking, and is pretty sure her mom was with her during her first attempt, because the rolls turned out “pretty good.”
Memories of cooking and baking are among some of the strongest we experience, I think, especially with their abundance of delicious aromas and tastes. While making the rolls, McRoberts says she was transported back to the kitchen of her childhood home, where her mom baked everything from scratch, and “always had a sweet treat waiting for us after school every day.”
For her and her siblings (McRoberts and her twin sister are the youngest of nine), the holidays in their Clarkston home were an abundance of baked goods and candy, including giant gingerbread houses, divinity, fudge and hundreds of Christmas cookies. All those cookies were stored in giant tins on the stairs to the attic, a cool place in the winter, and McRoberts and her siblings would pilfer from these tins, closing the attic door in hopes of scarfing their ill-gotten treats without being found out. However, she wrote, “We got caught with our hands in the cookie jar a lot.”
Baking makes her happy, and “always takes me back to my mom’s kitchen. I miss her, and I wish I would have spent more time learning the details of her recipes.”
On Easter Sunday, McRoberts enjoyed one of her homemade cinnamon rolls in her mom’s memory.
McRoberts had to guess at some of the measurements her mom didn’t provide in her recipe book, as well as the thickness to slice the rolls before baking. She estimates in this first try, she cut her rolls about an inch thick, and would recommend cutting them half that width. Her method made 16 rolls, but she is fairly certain, for her next attempt, cutting the rolls about ½-thick will yield twice that many.
Cinnamon Rolls
4 cups liquid (water or milk)
½ cup vegetable shortening
½ cup plus 1 teaspoon sugar (divided use)
2 teaspoons salt
2 packets yeast
8 to 10 cups flour
3 cubes (1½ cups) butter
3 cups brown sugar, packed
½ cup cinnamon
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Mix liquid, shortening, sugar and salt in a pan on the stovetop until shortening is melted and remove from heat. Pour mixture into a bowl to cool.
Empty yeast into a bowl and add ¼ cup lukewarm water and 1 teaspoon sugar. (If yeast is still active, it will foam.) Once liquid is cool, add the yeast mixture (adding yeast while liquid is hot will kill the yeast).
Add flour a couple of cups at a time, mixing well until it forms a soft dough that is not too sticky.
Place dough in a large greased bowl, turning dough over to make sure all sides are coated, and lay a towel over the top to cover. Let rise 1 hour.
Uncover dough, and punch it down. With a rolling pin, roll dough out into a rectangle and use a spatula to spread softened butter onto dough. Then spread over the butter, the brown sugar and then cinnamon.
Starting at a wide end, roll dough tightly together, and slice completed rolled dough into individual rolls, about ½-inch thick. Place cut rolls in greased baking dishes, cover with towels and let rise in a warm spot for 30 minutes.
Bake about 45 minutes, or until rolls are brown on the edges.
Cream Cheese Frosting
1 8-ounce package cream cheese, softened
1 cube (½ cup) butter, softened
1 teaspoon vanilla
1 pound powdered sugar
Mix cream cheese and butter together, then add the powdered sugar and mix well until blended. Spread over the top of cooled rolls.
DePaul is editor of the Close to Home section. She may be contacted at (208) 848-2221 or jdepaul@lmtribune.com.
We want your recipes
Please send along a favorite recipe, and be sure to include some information about why this recipe is special to you, or why it gives you comfort to make it during this time. Be sure to include a phone number.
Photos are a wonderful addition, and I’d like to see some of you (and anyone who happened to help) with your finished dishes.
At this time, we can accept submissions only by email, so please send recipes and any photos to me at jdepaul@lmtribune.com.