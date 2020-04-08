With residents of Idaho and Washington under orders to stay put, many folks are eating most of their meals at home. Among the benefits (silver linings, right?) are cooking and baking can be a great stress-reliever.
But still ... one of the joys of food prep, especially baking, is sharing the delicious results with others, and inviting friends and family over to share a meal is not a good idea right now.
So how about Close to Home readers share their favorite recipes each week with other readers?
I liked helping in the kitchen from a young age, and most members of my family regularly cooked and baked. One of my first jobs was, of course, licking the beaters from the electric mixer. But soon I graduated to helping my older sister roll the balls of snickerdoodles dough through the intoxicating mixture of sugar and cinnamon before she popped them into the oven to bake.
We were allowed to bake on our own once we knew enough to use potholders to avoid burns, and other rules of the kitchen. One of my brothers, three years older than me, and I loved to bake cookies from a children’s cookbook my mother brought home. Titled “Betty Crocker’s New Boys and Girls Cook Book,” it was the 1965 second in the series following the original 1957 book. Aside from spelling “cookie” as “cooky” (annoying), it is a lovely hardcover book with a spiral binding (important so it opens flat for easy recipe reading), full of charming how-to illustrations by Gloria Kamen, and loaded with cooking terms and tips aimed at helping kids in the kitchen.
My brother and I mainly made the chocolate chip cookies from that book, and today the book easily falls open to the grimy and butter-stained page 83 where that recipe is found. Because we bickered and argued over just about everything, when we decided to bake, we had to divide up each ingredient to measure — so one didn’t get to do more than the other — and we’d mark them off with pencil as we went, later erasing for the next time.
The page still bears those marks, in addition to what was probably my first recipe improvement, since I decided to double the amount of chocolate chips the recipe called for. We also did not use the Gold Medal flour the book specified, as my folks bought whatever brand was on sale, and we never added the nuts. Today, I add chopped pecans instead of walnuts.
I’ll share that recipe here, and I hope you will consider sharing your favorite recipes with our readers. (I also hope you won’t eat any of this cookie dough raw like we did. It’s a wonder we survived.)
Chocolate Chip Cookies
cup shortening
cup butter
½ cup granulated sugar
½ cup brown sugar (packed)
1 egg
1 teaspoon vanilla
1½ cups flour
½ teaspoon baking soda
½ teaspoon salt
½ cup chopped nuts
1 12-ounce package semi-sweet chocolate chips
Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
Mix first six ingredients thoroughly in bowl. Sift or stir together in another bowl the flour, soda and salt, then slowly add the dry ingredients into the shortening and butter mixture. Thoroughly stir in the nuts and chocolate chips.
Drop dough by rounded teaspoonfuls 2 inches apart on ungreased baking sheet. Bake 8 to 10 minutes, or until cookies are lightly browned but still soft. Cool on wire rack.
Makes 4 to 5 dozen cookies.
We want your recipes
Please send along a favorite recipe, and be sure to include some information about why this recipe is special to you, or why it gives you comfort to make it during this time. Be sure to include a phone number.
Photos are a wonderful addition, and I’d like to see some of you (and any kids who happened to help) with your finished dishes.
At this time, we can accept submissions only by email, so please send recipes and any photos to me at jdepaul@lmtribune.com.