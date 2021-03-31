When the centerpiece is a gorgeously marbled ham, your Easter menu is just a few sides short of an amazing feast.
Cheddar-topped scalloped potatoes and lemony carrots and snap peas complement the main, and the whole colorful spread is an ode to joy.
The Main
To store leftovers, remove the bone (reserve it for soup) and place the meat and baking juices in an airtight container. Refrigerate for as long as five days, or freeze for as long as three months.
HONEY-GLAZED SPIRAL HAM
½ cup clover or orange-blossom honey
1 tablespoon finely grated orange zest, plus 2 tablespoons fresh juice
1 tablespoon finely grated fresh ginger
½ teaspoon ground cloves
Freshly ground pepper
1 smoked bone-in spiral half ham (about 8 pounds)
Preheat oven to 325 degrees with a rack in lower third. Stir together honey, orange zest and juice, ginger, cloves and ½ teaspoon pepper. Wrap ham, fat-cap-side up, tightly in parchment-lined foil. Place on a rimmed baking sheet or in a small roasting pan.
Bake 1 hour. Unwrap, leaving foil under ham to catch juices. Brush with some of the glaze; continue baking, uncovered, basting with more glaze every 15 minutes, until heated through, 45 minutes to 1 hour more. Brush with remaining glaze; let cool slightly. Serve warm.
Active time: 10 minutes; total time: 2 hours, 5 minutes, plus cooling; makes 10 to 12 servings.
The Sides
WHITE-CHEDDAR SCALLOPED POTATOES
3 tablespoons unsalted butter, plus more, softened, for dish
8 ounces shallots (about 4), thinly sliced (1 cups)
1 clove garlic, minced
2 thyme sprigs, plus 1 teaspoon leaves
2½ pounds Yukon Gold potatoes, peeled and cut into -inch-thick rounds
2 cups whole milk
1 cup heavy cream
Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper
5 ounces sharp white cheddar, grated (about 1½ cups)
Preheat oven to 325 degrees with a rack in lower third. Brush a 2- to 2½-quart baking dish with butter. Melt 1 tablespoon butter in a large saucepan over medium heat. Add shallots, garlic and thyme sprigs; cook, stirring occasionally, until shallots are beginning to turn golden, 5 to 7 minutes (if they brown quickly, reduce heat). Stir in potatoes, milk, cream and 1½ teaspoons salt. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat to medium-low, cover and simmer until potatoes are easily pierced with the tip of a knife, about 3 minutes. Remove and discard thyme.
Using a slotted spoon, transfer one-third of potato mixture to prepared dish. Season with salt and pepper; sprinkle with one-third of cheese. Repeat layering once more; top with remaining potato mixture and season. Cut remaining 2 tablespoons butter into cubes; sprinkle over top. Carefully pour liquid from pan over top. Scatter on remaining cheese, thyme leaves and more pepper. Transfer dish to a parchment-lined rimmed baking sheet.
Bake until bubbly, 1 hour, 20 minutes to 1½ hours. Let cool at least 20 minutes (so cream mixture can be fully absorbed), loosely tented with foil, before serving.
Active time: 30 minutes; total time: 2 hours, 20 minutes, plus cooling; makes 10 to 12 servings.
QUICK CARROTS AND SNAP PEAS WITH LEMONY MUSTARD DRESSING
2 tablespoons Dijon mustard
1 teaspoon finely grated lemon zest, plus 3 tablespoons fresh juice
Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper
cup extra-virgin olive oil
1½ pounds carrots, peeled and cut on the bias into ¼-inch-thick slices (4½ cups)
3 tablespoons unsalted butter
12 ounces sugar snap peas, trimmed if stringy, halved on the bias
Whisk together mustard and lemon zest and juice. Season generously with salt and pepper and slowly whisk in oil.
Combine carrots, butter, ½ cup water and 1½ teaspoons salt in a large straight-sided skillet or wide, shallow pot. Bring to a boil, then cover, reduce heat to medium and simmer 5 minutes. Uncover and cook, stirring occasionally, until carrots are just tender but holding their shape, 5 to 7 minutes more. Stir in snap peas and continue cooking just until peas have turned crisp-tender and bright green, about 2 minutes. Remove from heat and carefully drain any liquid remaining in skillet; toss with half of mustard dressing and season to taste. Serve, with remaining dressing on the side.
Active time: 15 minutes; total time: 30 minutes; makes 10 to 12 servings.
GET-AHEAD GUIDE
To make your Sunday seamless, tackle these steps the day before.
MIX THE GLAZE for the ham, and refrigerate it in an airtight container.
USE A MANDOLINE to slice the potatoes into thin rounds. Fully assemble the casserole; cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate.
CHOP THE CARROTS AND SNAP PEAS, and make the dressing. Refrigerate in separate airtight containers. To serve them hot, begin cooking them as soon as the ham and scalloped potatoes come out of the oven. This will give the ham and potatoes time to rest and cool slightly.
