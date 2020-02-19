MOSCOW — Three organizations plan a Community Seed Swap from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 29 at the Moscow Public Library, 110 S. Jefferson St.
The University of Idaho Extension Master Gardeners, Food Not Lawns and the Moscow Food Co-op are sponsoring the swap where attendees will take home free seeds to start plans this spring. They also will have access to information about the P.E.A.S. Seed Library, vegetable and flower seed saving, and seed starting with help from experts.
This program is geared to adults, and additional information is available by contacting Bailey Gillreath-Brown, Latah County Library District adult services manager, at (208) 882-3925, ext. 115.