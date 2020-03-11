A hands-on demonstration about starting plants from seed will be given this evening from 5:30-7 at the Genesee Community Library.
Iris Mayes, University of Idaho Extension educator, will lead the demonstration in which participants will make pots out of newspaper. The presentation will focus on plants that do best with an early start: tomatoes, peppers and corn. Seeds will be supplied.
Attendees should bring a container and popsicle sticks to take their starts home.
No registration is required and the program is free.