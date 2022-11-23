Savory stuffing brings richness to the table

Thanksgiving stuffing, photographed in New York on Nov. 3, 2022. The combination of white bread and cornbread results in a classic but amped-up Thanksgiving side with structural integrity and plenty of flavor. Food styling by Barrett Washburne. (Christopher Testani/The New York Times)

 Christopher Testani/The New York Times

This deeply savory, buttery sage stuffing builds layers of flavor with each step.

First, whole sage leaves fry in melted butter for a pretty garnish that offers pleasurable crispy bits. The butter ends up browned, nutty and infused with the herb’s woodsy aroma, and helps chopped sage, fennel seeds, poultry seasoning and cayenne bloom for a fragrant blend that tastes like sausage.

