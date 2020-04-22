If French toast and an almond croissant had a baby, they’d name it “bostock.”
And it’s easier to make than either of those treats: Even junior chefs can mix up the creamy frangipani topping in advance; in the morning, simply spread it on brioche slices with strawberry jam and rhubarb and pop them in the oven.
They’ll emerge crisp on the outside and custardy on the inside, and breakfast-in-bed glory will be yours.
STRAWBERRY-RHUBARB BOSTOCK
½ cup fine almond flour
1 tablespoon unbleached all-purpose flour
3 tablespoons sugar (divided use)
¼ teaspoon baking powder
¼ teaspoon kosher salt
2 tablespoons room-temperature unsalted butter
1 large egg yolk
¼ teaspoon pure vanilla extract
4 slices day-old brioche
4 tablespoons strawberry jam
1 rhubarb stalk
Powdered sugar
Toasted, sliced almonds
Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
Stir together almond flour, all-purpose flour, 2 tablespoons sugar, baking powder, salt, butter, egg yolk and vanilla extract. (At this point, frangipani can be refrigerated in an airtight container up to 3 days.)
Place four 1-inch-thick slices of day-old brioche on a baking sheet. Spread each with 1 tablespoon strawberry jam, then frangipani. Cut rhubarb stalk into thirds crosswise, then quarter lengthwise; toss with 1 tablespoon sugar. Arrange over frangipani.
Bake until golden, about 15 minutes. Dust with powdered sugar and sprinkle with toasted sliced almonds; serve warm.
> Fantastic frostings
The next time you feel like whipping up some cupcakes, you can swirl them to the nines without breaking a sweat, thanks to these quick, inspired frostings.
Each recipe features a beloved flavor combo (plus powdered sugar for sweetness) and makes enough to top a dozen. No mixer is necessary; just stir them together with a rubber spatula, and spread them on thick.
CHOCOLATE-HAZELNUT AND SEA SALT
Vigorously stir together ¾ cup chocolate-hazelnut spread, such as Nutella, and ¼ cup powdered sugar until smooth. Spread onto cupcakes, then sprinkle with flaky sea salt, such as Jacobsen, and serve immediately; or store frosting in an airtight container at room temperature up to 3 days.
MASCARPONE AND VANILLA BEAN
Vigorously stir together 1 cup mascarpone, ½ cup powdered sugar and 1 teaspoon pure vanilla paste or extract until smooth. Spread onto cupcakes and serve immediately, or store frosting in an airtight container in the refrigerator up to 3 days. Bring to room temperature before using.
PEANUT BUTTER AND JELLY
Vigorously stir together 1 cup creamy peanut butter and ¼ cup powdered sugar. Spread onto cupcakes, then top each with 1 teaspoon whisked strawberry jam or grape jelly and serve immediately; or store frosting in an airtight container at room temperature up to 3 days.
