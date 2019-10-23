Do I really need a roasting rack to cook my turkey? — Angie Eisenson, Newcastle, Wash.
What you actually need is elevation, to create a channel that allows hot air to circulate underneath your bird, ensuring even roasting all around. A rack offers that, and keeps your turkey from sitting in its drippings (which prevents the skin from crisping up). But if you don’t have a rack, a few thick slices of any bread will do: Just place them snugly between turkey and pan, tucking in the edges to avoid burning. (As the bird cooks, its drippings will make the bread toasty, not soggy.) Or put down a bed of halved onions and oranges, and the turkey’s juices will take on a subtle citrus flavor — a tasty base for homemade gravy.
Which clothes should I iron, and which do I steam? — Andrew Ritchie, Ottawa, Ontario, Canada.
IRON: The original dewrinkler takes more time and effort, but it reigns supreme for restoring pleats and giving linen or cotton pieces and dress pants a crisp finish. For the smoothest results, iron when fabric is still slightly damp, says Gwen Whiting, co-founder of fabric-care company the Laundress. (If it’s dry, mist it lightly.) When pressing a lined item, place a clean cotton cloth atop it first, to keep the seams in the liner from showing through.
STEAM: Employ this gentler method on silk, cashmere, wool, velvet and corduroy — all of which have a natural pile that can be crushed by an iron, says Whiting. “Steaming can also refresh items between washes by clearing away allergens and bacteria,” she adds.
TEST-KITCHEN TIP: PACK A DOLLOP
To take your holiday desserts to the next level, top them with an infused whipped cream. All you need is a few ingredients: Add warming spices to enhance apple pie; an orange peel as a bright complement to pumpkin; or coffee beans to bring out the sweet nuttiness of pecan.
1. Stir 2 crushed cinnamon sticks, 8 whole cloves and 12 black peppercorns; the peel of 1 orange; or ½ cup coffee beans into 1 cup heavy cream. Cover and refrigerate 4 hours. For more intense flavor, chill the orange variation for up to 8 hours, and the others for up to 1 day.
2. Strain cream through a fine-mesh sieve, discarding solids.
3. Beat cream to stiff peaks, adding 1 to 2 tablespoons powdered sugar to sweeten, if desired.
Why does my cat scrape the floor and push food beneath her bowl after eating — and how can I stop this behavior? — Anna Peaceman, Alamo, Texas
It may be an instinct inherited from her wild feline ancestors. “Cats are predators that are also prey,” says Liz Stelow, a behavior clinician at University of California Davis Veterinary Medical Teaching Hospital. “Feral ones bury leftover food to avoid being tracked down from its smell.” Your domestic kitty is just doing what comes naturally, even in the absence of any threat. To break the habit, cut the size of each meal, so she finishes in one sitting — or, if you’re serving kibble, disperse portions in various feeders. “That’s less likely to trigger the covering behavior,” says Stelow, “and it requires a form of ‘hunting,’ which many cats find exciting.”
