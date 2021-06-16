Right now is the season to enjoy perfectly ripe mango at its tropical peak

You can find mangoes at the market year-round, but the tropical stone fruit is at peak juicy flavor right now.
Learn how to choose, store and safely slice one, and you’ll be ready to rev up three easy recipes.
PICK A WINNER: Shop with your senses: Go for ones that smell fragrant and give slightly when you gently squeeze them.
STORE STRATEGICALLY: Unripe mangoes will soften on the counter in a few days. Refrigerate ready-to-eat ones to slow down the ripening process, and enjoy them within two days. If they get too ripe, scoop out the flesh and freeze it for use in smoothies or beachy cocktails.
CUT WITH CARE: Mangoes have a long, flat pit that mimics their shape. Steer clear of it by placing the fruit stem side up on a cutting board and slicing downward and around it, to create two “cheeks.” To peel a whole fruit before cutting, hold it with a paper towel to get a good grip, and work with a Y peeler. For quick cubes, cut into an unpeeled mango cheek in a crosshatch pattern with the tip of a knife, stopping short of the peel. Then press out from the skin side with your thumbs, and slice off the pieces.
1. Plan a wake-up call
You can also use plain or coconut yogurt — just whisk in a scant splash of pure vanilla extract.
BIRCHER CHIA PARFAIT
Stir together ¾ cup old-fashioned rolled oats, 3 tablespoons chia seeds, 1¼ cups whole milk (or unsweetened nondairy milk), 1¼ teaspoons pure maple syrup and a pinch of ground cinnamon. Cover; refrigerate until thickened, at least 8 hours and up to 3 days. Layer oat mixture, ¾ cup vanilla Greek yogurt, 1 cup chopped mango, ¼ cup fresh raspberries and ¼ cup chopped toasted almonds into glass cups or jars. Top with more syrup, if desired. Serve immediately, or cover and refrigerate for as long as 1 day.
QUICK REMIX: You can replace the rolled oats with unsweetened muesli cereal, or add dried fruit and additional nuts to the oat-and-chia base.
Active time: 10 minutes; total time: 8 hours, 10 minutes; makes 4 servings.
2. Sweeten a salad
Look for fresh salted mozzarella in water for this recipe (not the low-moisture variety) or burrata.
MANGO-MOZZARELLA SALAD
In a small bowl, slowly whisk ¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil into 2 tablespoons lemon juice to combine. Season with kosher salt and freshly ground pepper. Divide 3 cups mixed garden lettuces; 1 peeled, pitted and sliced mango; and a sliced or torn 4-ounce ball of fresh mozzarella between 2 plates. Drizzle with dressing; serve.
Active/total time: 10 minutes; makes 2 servings.
3. Purée a treat
Let the frozen sorbet stand at room temperature for 5 to 10 minutes. Warm an ice cream scoop under hot water and wipe dry to serve.
THREE-INGREDIENT MANGO SORBET
Place 4 cups frozen mango chunks (or a 16-ounce package) in a food processor; let stand 5 minutes to thaw slightly. Add 3 tablespoons pure maple or agave syrup, 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice and 1 tablespoon water. Process, scraping down sides, until smooth and thick (if too thick, add up to 1 tablespoon additional water), about 2 minutes. Pack into a resealable container and freeze until firm, at least 1 hour and as long as 1 month.
Active time: 5 minutes; total time: 1 hour, 10 minutes; makes about 1 pint.
