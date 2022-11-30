Rethink old-school breakup attitude and put the kids first

Look for ways to adjust to family traditions using love, acceptance and putting the children first as your guide, writes Dr. Jann Blackstone. (Rawpixelimages/Dreamstime/TNS)

 Rawpixelimages/Dreamstime via TNS

Q. My sister-in-law is best friends with my husband’s ex-wife. Before we got married, they had a tradition that their families spent Thanksgiving together. They have done it for years and want to continue it even though we are now married.

The kids are supposed to be with their mother this year, so they will be at my sister-in-law’s — and so will my husband’s ex. My husband wants to go, but I don’t.

Tags

Recommended for you