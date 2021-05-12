Have you ever felt exhausted, but you couldn’t pinpoint why? Maybe you knew your physical energy wasn’t depleted. The draggy feeling was more like mental exhaustion.
It’s easy to drain your own energy by failing to fully rest and relax. Taking regular breaks is an investment in your own wellness. Calming your mind and closing your eyes can do more for you than pushing harder.
“I once suffered a burned-out feeling for two solid weeks,” says a hospital administrator we’ll call Edmond. “I’d worked four 16-hour days in a row. At home, we had a new baby. I drank so much coffee, I developed panic attacks from caffeine overload.”
When we’re under stress, most of us rest for three or four minutes. Then, we jump back onto life’s treadmill. We fear taking time to relax, because we worry we’ll lose our momentum. The trick of relaxing is to force yourself to get into the habit of it. Letting go and zoning out has real payoffs.
These tips can help:
Tune out TV, the computer and music. Strive for total silence to calm your mind. Background noise and voices can aggravate your brain even more. Going into a calm, quiet state means deliberately training yourself to control your environment.
Turn off your mental efforts completely. Stop writing to-do lists. To really relax, make up your mind you’ll make zero effort to think or plan. Pretend you’re floating in a swimming pool.
Relax for at least 10 minutes at a time. While this might not always be possible, do your best to watch the clock and rest for the full 10 minutes. Resting like this will actually build up your internal energy.
A legal assistant we’ll call Reba says she’s stopped listening to too much news. She swears negative news affects her energy to work productively at her law office.
“I keep news to a maximum of 20 minutes per day,” Reba insists. “Otherwise, I literally dream weird stuff. My sleep is horrible.”
Worry, fear and anxiety can follow any of us around. In fact, most people report they use driving time to worry about bills, ponder on their personal problems and plan how to avoid trouble.
Light Hopson is author of the stress management book, “Cooling Stress Tips.” She also is executive director of USA Wellness Cafe at www.usawellnesscafe.org.