Recipes keep you cool with good taste

Easy summertime meal hacks that keep you from spending a sweltering afternoon in the kitchen don’t have to be plain or uninteresting. Some fresh ingredients and a few moments of planning can save you from resorting to dried cereal or take-out pizza every night of the week.
Thank you to all those who responded to our invitation to share their favorite go-to recipes when it’s too hot to cook.
Eric Jensen, of Moscow, has a number of creative salad and pasta recipes he’s gleaned from friends over the years that don’t require a lot of work. Jensen has been interested in food and cooking from his youth and remembers when his cousin, Bob, introduced him to medium rare beef: “Truly a minor but important life-changing event.”
These days Jensen’s wife, Jan, does most of the cooking, Jensen says, and when he’s not in the kitchen he enjoys fly-fishing, vegetable gardening and fine wines.
Here are a few of Jensen’s favorite summertime meal hacks:
Tzatziki
1 pint Greek-style yogurt
½ of a hothouse cucumber, grated and squeezed in cheesecloth to remove the moisture (peeling is optional)
1 clove garlic, crushed or minced
¼ cup olive oil
Juice of ½ lemon
1 teaspoon salt
Italian parsley to top, if desired
Combine ingredients, blend well with a fork, refrigerate. Goes well with grilled beef, lamb, pork, kebabs, etc.
Summertime Pasta Salad
1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved
8 ounces (2½ cups) corkscrew pasta, fusilli or rotini, cooked until al dente, drained and cooled
¼ cup chopped fresh parsley
¼ cup finely chopped fresh basil
6 green onions, including some tender green tops, sliced
½ red bell pepper, seeded and diced
¼ pound sliced dry salami, cut into strips
1 cup drained, rinsed canned garbanzo beans
3 to 4 ounces feta cheese, diced
¼ cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese
Salt and pepper to taste
Reed’s Own Dressing (ingredients to follow)
Place tomatoes cut side down on paper towels to drain for 10 minutes. Place pasta in a large salad bowl. Add drained tomatoes and all remaining ingredients, except dressing. Drizzle dressing evenly over top and toss to mix well.
Reed’s Own Dressing
¼ cup vegetable oil
¼ cup olive oil
3 tablespoons red wine vinegar
2 cloves garlic, cut up
1 green onion, including some tender green tops, cut up
2 fresh parsley sprigs, cut up
¼ teaspoon salt
¼ teaspoon dried thyme
¼ teaspoon dried oregano
¼ teaspoon dried basil
¼ teaspoon celery salt
¼ teaspoon pepper
¼ teaspoon paprika
1 tablespoon freshly grated Parmesan cheese
1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
In a food processor or blender, combine all ingredients. Process until well blended. Transfer to a jar with a tight-fitting lid and refrigerate until chilled. Shake well before using.
Gazpacho Andaluz
1½ pounds fresh or canned ripe tomatoes
1 medium green pepper, cut in pieces
1 small onion, cut in pieces
1 small Kirby or regular cucumber, peeled and cut in pieces
4 tablespoons red wine vinegar
¼ teaspoon tarragon
¼ teaspoon sugar
1 clove garlic, chopped
1 cup tomato juice or ice water (if the tomatoes are very flavorful, use ice water)
Salt
Diced cucumber, green pepper, tomato and onion for garnish (optional)
To make the soup, place all ingredients except the garnish in the bowl of a food processor or blender. Blend until no large pieces remain. Strain, pressing with the back of a wooden spoon to extract as much liquid as possible. Correct the seasoning, adding more salt and vinegar if desired. Chill well.
Croutons
2 tablespoons butter
1 clove garlic, crushed
6 slices white bread, crusts removed, cut in small cubes
Melt butter in a heavy skillet. Add the crushed garlic then stir in the bread cubes, coating them with the butter and garlic. Cook over low heat, stirring occasionally for about 30 minutes or until the bread cubes are golden and crunchy. Cool.
Serve the soup and pass the garnishes and the croutons. Gazpacho keeps for many days in the refrigerator.
———
Finally, Charlotte Omoto, of Moscow, has one last summertime recipe that takes only a couple of minutes to prepare and is yummy.
Deconstructed California Roll
Mash a ripe avocado with a teaspoon or so of lime juice and a teaspoon or more of wasabi paste, depending on your taste. Smear it on a cracker, top with crab meat and seasoned seaweed, like the kind used for sushi.
