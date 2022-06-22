Fancy some fish? Salmon truly is king.
It offers lean protein, brain-supporting omega-3 fatty acids and the protective antioxidant selenium. Plus, it helps lower blood pressure and ease inflammation.
Enjoy it weekly with these easy entrées — you’ll be swimming in benefits.
“Wild and farmed salmon are both rich in fatty acids,” says Dr. Amy Lee, a board-certified nutritionist based in California. However, farmed salmon is higher in saturated fats, so if possible, go wild.
1. A FRESH FEAST: A low temp is the trick to juicy, evenly cooked fish — especially with less fatty varieties like sockeye or coho, which can turn dry and tough in a very hot oven.
SLOW-BAKED CITRUS SALMON WITH CARROTS
1 pound small carrots, halved lengthwise
1 tablespoon pure maple syrup
2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
½ teaspoon ground cumin
Pinch ground cinnamon
Pinch cayenne pepper
Kosher salt and pepper to taste
1 orange, sliced
Chopped fresh herbs such as cilantro and parsley for garnish
Preheat oven to 300 degrees. Toss sliced carrots with maple syrup, extra-virgin olive oil, ground cumin, ground cinnamon and cayenne pepper. Season with kosher salt and pepper. Arrange in a shallow 2-quart baking dish. Bake 15 minutes.
Place 2 pounds wild salmon (about 1 inch thick) on top, skin side down. Drizzle lightly with more oil; season. Slice orange and layer slices over fish.
Bake until fish is cooked and carrots are crisp-tender, 10 to 15 minutes. Sprinkle with chopped fresh herbs, such as cilantro and parsley, and serve with cooked whole-grain couscous.
Active time: 10 minutes; total time: 40 minutes; makes 6 to 8 servings.
2. A LEAN, CLEAN LUNCH: Round out salmon with produce rich in vitamins and minerals, says Lee. Broccolini has vitamins K and C, as well as folate; sweet potatoes pack antioxidants including beta-carotene, which the body converts to vitamin A. Lightly cooked, still-crisp veggies retain almost as much dietary fiber as raw, Lee says.
STEAMED SALMON AND VEGETABLES
1 small sweet potato
1 bunch broccolini
Kosher salt and pepper
1 4-ounce skinless wild salmon fillets
2 tablespoons apple-cider vinegar
2 teaspoons white miso
2 teaspoons safflower oil
2 teaspoons chopped fresh chives
Peel sweet potato and cut into ½-inch slices. Arrange with broccolini in a steamer basket and place in a large pot filled with 1 inch of water; season with kosher salt and pepper. Bring to a simmer, cover and cook 6 minutes.
Add salmon fillets to basket; season. Cover and cook until fish is done and vegetables are crisp-tender, 8 minutes more.
Meanwhile, whisk together apple-cider vinegar, white miso, safflower oil and chopped fresh chives; season. Serve, drizzled over fish and vegetables.
Active time: 20 minutes; total time: 25 minutes; makes 2 servings.
3. A BETTER-FOR-YOU BURGER: Try Wild Planet canned salmon, which is sustainably caught in Alaska.
SALMON-MUSTARD PATTY WRAPS
3 6-ounces tins wild salmon
1 tablespoon capers
1 tablespoon coarse-grain mustard
¼ cup panko
1 large egg
½ teaspoon kosher salt
¼ teaspoon pepper
1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
Several rainbow chard leaves
Drain 3 tins wild salmon; toss in a bowl with capers, mustard, panko, egg, salt and pepper. Firmly press into four patties, each ¾ inch thick.
Heat olive oil in a nonstick skillet over medium. Add patties and cook, flipping once, until golden and warmed through, 7 to 8 minutes.
Lower chard leaves (stems removed) into simmering water until blanched, a few minutes; drain and pat dry. Serve patties wrapped in chard, with more mustard.
Active/total time: 15 minutes; makes 4 servings.
More recipes and additional tips may be found online at www.marthastewart.com/everydayfood. Questions or comments may be sent to ask.martha@meredith.com.