Except for some cherry tomatoes and a few zucchini, my garden was a bust this summer. I blame the deer who consider my backyard their personal cafeteria, and a fat groundhog who lives under my garden shed. But I did manage to harvest a handful of bright and shiny poblanos, a mild chile pepper with an earthy flavor.

Poblanos are most often used in Mexican and Tex-Mex cooking — they’re terrific stuffed — but because their heat is relatively mild, they also make a fine addition to chili and soup. They’re also wonderful roasted and blended into a cream sauce.

