Plant some of these ...Early risers

Yes, they have a dramatic name. But bloodroot flowers are actually delicate, enchanting and very easy to cultivate.
Floating above leaf-covered landscapes starting in March, their buds whisper a wonderful little secret: Spring is here.
When the ground has thawed and the trill of warblers rings through the trees, be on the lookout for bloodroot. One of the first ephemerals to appear in woodlands each year, this native poppy relative gets its name from the red sap inside its rootlike rhizome.
It emerges with its foliage wrapped like a protective cocoon around the stem, before unfurling like a butterfly’s wings when its flower opens. Soon after, the luminous white or pink blooms attract local residents: Native bees zoom to their enticing yellow stamens, pollinating them, and later on ants help disperse their seeds.
Here’s how to grow these fleeting beauties at home.
Bloodroot can reach up to a foot in height. Look for it at nurseries that specialize in native varieties.
Find a shady spot
Bloodroot occurs naturally in dappled forests, so choose a location that gets partial sun in spring and more shade in summer after the trees leaf out. The soil should be moist, well-drained and rich in humus (a nutrient-packed mix of decayed organic matter). In the fall, top-dress the area with compost, or mulch it with shredded leaves.
Pick plant pals
Bloodroot pairs well with other seasonal ephemerals like claytonia, hepatica, trilliums, dogtooth violets and jack-in-the-pulpits. It’s also a good companion for ferns, whose fuzzy fiddleheads start poking up around the same time.
Plan for next year
To start a new patch or share existing ones with friends, divide rhizomes in the fall when they are dormant. Locate the “eyes,” or buds, and slice the rootstock so you have several on each cutting.
Important: Wear gloves for this job; the sap contains a poisonous alkaloid called sanguinarine. To plant bloodroot, bury each piece an inch or two below the soil and mulch lightly with a layer of compost or composted leaves (avoid anything too heavy, which can cause the roots to rot).
