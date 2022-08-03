If you missed out on growing a summer vegetable garden — or are enjoying homegrown produce right now and would like to extend your bounty — it’s time to start planning.

In most temperate regions, the window of opportunity for growing cool-season crops is opening. Take advantage, and you’ll be positioned to harvest vegetables long after your neighbors have packed up their gardening supplies. Homegrown Brussels sprouts for Thanksgiving, anyone?

