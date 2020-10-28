Parents seek common ground for Halloween

My ex insists on some sort of Halloween trick-or-treating with the kids, but with the threat of COVID-19, I think we must be cautious. Also, we never really designated who the kids should be with on Halloween, and they are scheduled to be with me then.
We now are butting heads and normally, I would find a way for them to see each other, but with COVID-19, I don’t think the kids should go house-to-house. My ex says he’s getting cheated out of a holiday and is being uncooperative. What’s good ex-etiquette?
This is a perfect example of where two people have backed themselves into a corner and it’s either “my way or no way.” If you both calm down, forget about your own self-interests and look for the compromise (Good Ex-etiquette for Parents rule No. 10), a solution can be found.
First, I’d like to address your ex’s feeling of being cheated out of time with the kids. That way of thinking comes from a “your time/my time” mentality, and it appears you both think of time with the kids in that manner. Your ex is just more vocal because he feels like the underdog right now.
It’s not your time or Dad’s time with the kids; it’s the kids’ time with each of their parents. Your children are splitting their time, and it’s your job to rearrange your schedules to compensate for the fact that they have to go back and forth between the two of you. It requires them to check their allegiances and uproot their life — possibly on a weekly basis — and the least both of you can do is look at what you might do to make your decision easier on them.
However, nothing is ever written in stone. Together, figure out a way to celebrate without putting the kids or others at risk. Trick-or treating may be out this year, but you may be able to arrange a good old-fashioned family get-together. Yes, you’re divorced but so what? There are ways to get around it.
If you don’t want to spend time together with the kids, consider a “progressive Halloween” done like a progressive dinner: cookie making and pumpkin carving at Mom’s house, then go to Dad’s for a homemade haunted house. Bob for apples at the grandparents’ house if they live nearby and it’s not putting them at risk.
I’m just throwing out ideas, but that’s the point. We have to think out of the box right now. If you can do it now and work together now in the midst of something like this COVID-19 pandemic, that sets the stage for doing it at other times. For the sake of your children. That’s good ex-etiquette.
Blackstone is founder of Bonus Families, www.bonusfamilies.com, and may be contacted at dr.jann@exetiquette.com.
TNS