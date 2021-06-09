Prep an easygoing meal that’s delicious at room — or warm evening — temperature, and you’re one gingham blanket away from a picnic.
Main dishes like chorizo-and-egg sandwiches, pasta with broccoli pesto and salmon rice bowls are rich in flavor and ready to travel.
BROCCOLI-AND-HAZELNUT-PESTO PASTA
1 pound broccoli florets, cut into bite-size pieces (6 cups)
Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper
¼ cup skin-on raw hazelnuts, toasted (1 ounce), plus more, chopped, for serving
½ cup packed fresh basil leaves, plus more for serving
1 small clove garlic, coarsely chopped
1 ounce grated Parmigiano-Reggiano (½ cup), plus more for serving
cup ricotta
1 teaspoon grated lemon zest, plus 2 teaspoons fresh juice
¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil
1 pound short pasta, such as gemelli or fusilli
Cook broccoli in a large pot of salted boiling water until bright green and tender, 4 to 5 minutes. Transfer with a slotted spoon to a plate; let cool slightly. Put half of broccoli in the bowl of a food processor with hazelnuts, basil, garlic, Parmigiano, ricotta, and lemon zest and juice. Pulse to combine. With machine running, stream in oil. Season with salt and pepper. (You should have 1¾ cups.)
Meanwhile, cook pasta in pot until al dente per package instructions. Reserve 1 cup pasta water; drain. Return pasta to pot, along with pesto. Add pasta water, ¼ cup at a time, to create a silky sauce. Stir in remaining broccoli; season to taste. Serve with more Parmigiano, chopped hazelnuts and basil.
Active time: 20 minutes; total time: 45 minutes; makes 4 servings.
———
A store-bought chicken makes this a breeze, but you can also roast your own. You’ll find the technique at marthastewart.com/perfect-roast-chicken.
ROTISSERIE CHICKEN WITH YOGURT SAUCE AND HERB RELISH
1 cup Greek yogurt or labneh
3 inner celery stalks, sliced (¾ cup), plus ¼ cup leaves, chopped
5 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
¼ teaspoon ground cumin
Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper
1 jalapeño, finely chopped (¼ cup), seeds removed for less heat, if desired
½ cup finely chopped fresh cilantro leaves and tender stems
teaspoon ground cinnamon
1 tablespoon distilled white vinegar
½ cup thinly sliced radishes (from about 3)
1 store-bought rotisserie chicken
Pitas and store-bought hummus, for serving
Whisk together yogurt, celery leaves, 1 tablespoon oil and cumin; season with salt and pepper. In another bowl, stir together jalapeño, cilantro, cinnamon, vinegar and remaining ¼ cup oil. Season.
Toss sliced celery with radishes. Carve chicken; serve with pitas, hummus, yogurt sauce, herb relish and radish-celery salad.
Active/total time: 20 minutes; makes 4 servings.
POTATO, CHORIZO AND EGG SANDWICHES
½ cup mayonnaise
¼ cup finely chopped Peppadew peppers (from 6 to 8)
1 cup sliced scallions (from 1 bunch)
Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper
5 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
2 Yukon Gold potatoes, cut into ¼-inch half-moons (2 cups)
3 ounces dried chorizo, thinly sliced into half-moons (¾ cup)
8 large eggs
4 kaiser or other hard rolls, split, for serving
Arugula, for serving
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Stir together mayonnaise, Peppadews and 2 tablespoons scallions; season with salt and pepper. In a medium nonstick skillet, bring 3 tablespoons oil, potatoes and 1 cup water to a boil over medium heat; season. Boil, stirring occasionally, until potatoes are tender, 8 to 10 minutes. Add remaining scallions and chorizo. Cook, stirring, until scallions are soft, 1 minute. Whisk eggs in a large heatproof bowl; stir in potato mixture to combine. Season with salt and pepper.
Heat remaining 2 tablespoons oil in clean skillet over medium-high. Add egg mixture; cook, stirring to develop curds, 1 minute. Transfer to oven; bake until just set, 10 to 13 minutes. Let cool 10 minutes. Run a rubber spatula around edges; slide onto a cutting board. Slice and serve on rolls, with mayo mixture and arugula.
Active time: 25 minutes; total time: 50 minutes; makes 4 servings.
SALMON-SHIITAKE RICE BOWLS
2 tablespoons white or yellow miso paste
4 teaspoons honey
2 tablespoons unseasoned rice vinegar
4 skinless salmon fillets (each 6 ounces), preferably wild Alaskan
½ English cucumber, thinly sliced
Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper
3 tablespoons unsalted butter
7 ounces shiitake mushrooms, stemmed and chopped (3 cups)
1 cup jasmine rice, rinsed
1 cup frozen peas
Whisk miso with 1 tablespoon each honey and vinegar in a shallow vessel. Add salmon, turn to coat. Cover and refrigerate. Toss cucumber with ½ teaspoon salt; let stand 10 minutes, then drain. Toss with remaining 1 teaspoon honey and 1 tablespoon vinegar.
Melt butter in a saucepan over medium heat. Add mushrooms; season with salt and pepper. Cook, stirring, until golden, about 5 minutes. Stir in rice; cook, stirring, 1 minute. Add 1¾ cups water; season. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat to low, cover and cook 15 minutes. Remove from heat; add peas and let stand, covered, 10 minutes. Fluff with a fork. Preheat broiler. Scrape marinade off salmon; place on a broiler pan and broil until blackened in places and cooked through, 5 to 6 minutes. Let cool; serve with rice and cucumber.
Active time: 15 minutes; total time: 45 minutes; makes 4 servings.
More recipes and additional tips may be found online at www.marthastewart.com/everydayfood. Questions or comments may be sent to ask.martha@meredith.com.