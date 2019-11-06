OROFINO — A hands-on class teaching how to safely make and preserve low-acid foods at home will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Nov. 14 at the University of Idaho Extension office here. Sign-in begins at 9:15 a.m.
The class will also cover the basics of pressure canning and proper care of the canner. The program is limited to 12 participants and the cost is $15. Anyone wishing more information may call (208) 476-4434 or email clearwater@uidaho.edu.
The Extension office is at 2200 Michigan Ave.