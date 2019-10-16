A chrysanthemum named Peach Courtier won Queen of the Show for an Oregon woman at last week’s 35th annual flower show sponsored by the Hi Lo Chrysanthemum Society and Garden Club for all Seasons.
The four-day show at Patt’s Garden Center at Clarkston drew about 230 entries. The theme was Autumn, the Year’s Last Sweetest Smile.
Tamara Bliley of Oregon City, Ore., was the top chrysanthemum exhibitor. Edith Cole of Pomeroy won for three of a kind in the disbud chrysanthemum category with the variety Prom Queen.
Russie Hastings of Lewiston won the horticulture division sweepstakes for the most blue ribbons and her zebra grass entry was the top entry in that division. Carol Entze of Clarkston was runner-up. Entze also exhibited the top rose in the show.
Kooskia resident Lenette Smith’s entry in the artistic design category titled Gingersnap won best of show and designers choice on top of her blue ribbon.
Other artistic design winners were Jodene Caldwell of Moscow who won blue for her Cotton Candy category entry plus an award for design excellence. Becky Spets of Kooskia won in the Penny Candy category and also received the Tri Color Award for best use of three or more colors. Cheryln Pankey of Kooskia won for her miniature arrangement, Honey of a Show.
All the show judges were accredited by the National Chrysanthemum Society or the National Garden Club. They were Bliley and Conrad Russell, both of Oregon City; Linda Morrison of Kamiah; Leann Wicks and Smith, both of Kooskia; Joyce Parr and Caldwell, both of Moscow; and Cole of Pomeroy.