On the dot

These sunny thumbprint cookies come from a land down under. They’re a riff on classic Australian Lamingtons — small cubes of spongecake layered with jam, dipped in chocolate and coated with coconut flakes.
These bites feature the same jazzy flavor trio, but replace the cake with a soft, chewy dough. Dollop your favorite preserves on top (a quick boil makes them set), and round up your closest mates.
LAMINGTON THUMBPRINT COOKIES
1 stick unsalted butter, softened
cup sweetened condensed milk
½ teaspoon pure vanilla extract
½ teaspoon kosher salt (such as Diamond Crystal)
¼ teaspoon baking powder
1 cup unbleached all-purpose flour
½ cup unsweetened finely shredded coconut
4 ounces semisweet baking chocolate, such as Baker’s, chopped
½ cup orange marmalade or other flavor jam, such as pineapple or strawberry, or a combination
In a bowl, whisk together butter, condensed milk, vanilla, salt and baking powder until thoroughly combined. Add flour, stirring with a spoon until a dough forms. Cover and refrigerate until firm enough to handle but still tacky and not too stiff, about 30 minutes.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. With dampened hands (to prevent sticking), roll level tablespoons of dough into balls. Toss in coconut, pressing gently to adhere. Transfer to a parchment-lined baking sheet, spaced 1 inch apart. Press each center with a thumb or finger to create a deep indentation.
Bake until cookies are just set and golden on bottoms but still soft, about 10 minutes. Press down centers again, if needed. Let cool completely on sheet. Melt chocolate in a bowl set over a double boiler, or in a microwave on low. Dip bottoms of cookies in chocolate and return to parchment-lined sheet, bottom-sides down. Bring marmalade to a boil in a small saucepan; strain. While still warm, spoon about ¾ teaspoon into center of each cookie. Refrigerate until chocolate and marmalade are set, at least 30 minutes. Set cookies can be refrigerated in an airtight container for as long as 3 days.
Active time: 35 minutes; total time: 1 hour, 15 minutes, plus cooling; makes 20 cookies.
More recipes and additional tips may be found online at www.marthastewart.com/everydayfood. Questions or comments may be sent to ask.martha@meredith.com.