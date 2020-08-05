If you think corn is an empty carb, lend us your ear.
The sweet, crunchy kernels are a good source of cholesterol-lowering fiber, which also aids digestion, and they’re higher in antioxidants than fellow grains like oats, wheat and rice. Play the field with these out-of-the-ordinary ideas.
1. A Spicy Side
Dry-heat cooking methods preserve more of the grain’s vitamins than boiling or steaming, says Cordialis Msora-Kasago, a registered dietitian in Menifee, Calif.
GRILLED CORN WITH FISH SAUCE AND SCALLIONS
6 ears corn
2 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted
2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
1 tablespoon sambal oelek (Indonesian chili paste)
1 tablespoon fish sauce
1 tablespoon lime juice
2 tablespoons chopped scallion
Heat a grill to medium-high. Grill 6 shucked ears of corn, turning occasionally, until tender and charred in places, about 10 minutes. Stir together remaining ingredients. Brush over corn; serve with lime wedges.
Active time: 20 minutes; total time: 30 minutes; makes 6 servings.
2. A Lighter Appetizer
Greek yogurt brings richness and 7 grams of protein to this twist on a classic.
CREAMY CORN-AND-ONION DIP
2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
2 onions, finely chopped
Pinch kosher salt
2 cups fresh corn kernels
2 tablespoons water
1 garlic clove, minced
1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
1½ cups Greek yogurt
Heat olive oil in a large sauté pan over medium. Cook onions with salt, stirring, until onions caramelize, about 20 minutes. Add corn kernels (from 2 ears) and water. Cover and cook, stirring occasionally, until corn is tender, 5 minutes. Add garlic; cook, stirring, 1 minute. Remove from heat and let cool. Reserve 2 tablespoons corn mixture; transfer the rest to a bowl. Stir in Worcestershire sauce and Greek yogurt; season to taste. Garnish with remaining corn mixture. Refrigerate leftovers in an airtight container for as long as 3 days.
Active time: 25 minutes; total time: 45 minutes; makes 6 servings.
3. A Low-Sodium Broth
Add this staple to light soups like gazpacho, chowder and minestrone for subtle sweetness.
SUMMER VEGETABLE STOCK
4 stripped corncobs
1 small onion, quartered
1 carrot, cut into thirds
1 celery stalk, cut into thirds
8 cups water
Combine all ingredients in a saucepan and simmer 45 minutes. Strain; discard solids. Season to taste. Stock can be refrigerated in an airtight container 1 week or frozen 2 months.
Active time: 15 minutes; total time: 1 hour; makes 2 quarts.
4. A Plant-Powered Meal
Olive oil gives this dish omega fatty acids.
SWEET CORN-BROWN RICE RISOTTO
Summer Vegetable Stock (see previous recipe)
2 cups water
2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
1 onion, finely chopped
1 cup short-grain brown rice
½ cup dry white wine
2 cups fresh corn kernels
½ cup grated Parmigiano-Reggiano
1 cup fresh basil leaves, thinly sliced
Simmer 4 cups summer vegetable stock and water in a saucepan. Heat extra-virgin olive oil in a medium pot. Add onion; cook, stirring, until soft, 6 to 8 minutes. Add rice; cook, stirring, until toasted, 1 minute. Add wine; cook, stirring, until evaporated, about 2 minutes. Add 2 cups of the stock mixture; simmer, stirring, 20 minutes. Add more stock mixture, ½ cup at a time, stirring until rice is tender, 35 to 40 minutes. Stir in fresh corn kernels (from 2 cobs); cook until tender, 5 minutes, adding more stock as needed. Season to taste. Remove from heat; stir in Parmigiano-Reggiano and basil leaves. Garnish with more basil and serve.
Active time: 30 minutes; total time: 1 hour, 35 minutes; makes 4 servings.
Questions or comments may be sent to ask.martha@meredith.com.