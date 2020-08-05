If you think corn is an empty carb, lend us your ear.

The sweet, crunchy kernels are a good source of cholesterol-lowering fiber, which also aids digestion, and they’re higher in antioxidants than fellow grains like oats, wheat and rice. Play the field with these out-of-the-ordinary ideas.

1. A Spicy Side

Dry-heat cooking methods preserve more of the grain’s vitamins than boiling or steaming, says Cordialis Msora-Kasago, a registered dietitian in Menifee, Calif.

GRILLED CORN WITH FISH SAUCE AND SCALLIONS

6 ears corn

2 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1 tablespoon sambal oelek (Indonesian chili paste)

1 tablespoon fish sauce

1 tablespoon lime juice

2 tablespoons chopped scallion

Heat a grill to medium-high. Grill 6 shucked ears of corn, turning occasionally, until tender and charred in places, about 10 minutes. Stir together remaining ingredients. Brush over corn; serve with lime wedges.

Active time: 20 minutes; total time: 30 minutes; makes 6 servings.

2. A Lighter Appetizer

Greek yogurt brings richness and 7 grams of protein to this twist on a classic.

CREAMY CORN-AND-ONION DIP

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

2 onions, finely chopped

Pinch kosher salt

2 cups fresh corn kernels

2 tablespoons water

1 garlic clove, minced

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

1½ cups Greek yogurt

Heat olive oil in a large sauté pan over medium. Cook onions with salt, stirring, until onions caramelize, about 20 minutes. Add corn kernels (from 2 ears) and water. Cover and cook, stirring occasionally, until corn is tender, 5 minutes. Add garlic; cook, stirring, 1 minute. Remove from heat and let cool. Reserve 2 tablespoons corn mixture; transfer the rest to a bowl. Stir in Worcestershire sauce and Greek yogurt; season to taste. Garnish with remaining corn mixture. Refrigerate leftovers in an airtight container for as long as 3 days.

Active time: 25 minutes; total time: 45 minutes; makes 6 servings.

3. A Low-Sodium Broth

Add this staple to light soups like gazpacho, chowder and minestrone for subtle sweetness.

SUMMER VEGETABLE STOCK

4 stripped corncobs

1 small onion, quartered

1 carrot, cut into thirds

1 celery stalk, cut into thirds

8 cups water

Combine all ingredients in a saucepan and simmer 45 minutes. Strain; discard solids. Season to taste. Stock can be refrigerated in an airtight container 1 week or frozen 2 months.

Active time: 15 minutes; total time: 1 hour; makes 2 quarts.

4. A Plant-Powered Meal

Olive oil gives this dish omega fatty acids.

SWEET CORN-BROWN RICE RISOTTO

Summer Vegetable Stock (see previous recipe)

2 cups water

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1 onion, finely chopped

1 cup short-grain brown rice

½ cup dry white wine

2 cups fresh corn kernels

½ cup grated Parmigiano-Reggiano

1 cup fresh basil leaves, thinly sliced

Simmer 4 cups summer vegetable stock and water in a saucepan. Heat extra-virgin olive oil in a medium pot. Add onion; cook, stirring, until soft, 6 to 8 minutes. Add rice; cook, stirring, until toasted, 1 minute. Add wine; cook, stirring, until evaporated, about 2 minutes. Add 2 cups of the stock mixture; simmer, stirring, 20 minutes. Add more stock mixture, ½ cup at a time, stirring until rice is tender, 35 to 40 minutes. Stir in fresh corn kernels (from 2 cobs); cook until tender, 5 minutes, adding more stock as needed. Season to taste. Remove from heat; stir in Parmigiano-Reggiano and basil leaves. Garnish with more basil and serve.

Active time: 30 minutes; total time: 1 hour, 35 minutes; makes 4 servings.

Questions or comments may be sent to ask.martha@meredith.com.

