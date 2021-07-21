On a hot day, chill out with a cool drink

Inspired by fruity, Mexican aguas frescas, these mouthwatering drinks are like a dip in the pool on a steamy day.
Stir up an herbal simple syrup, then see what it can do with a little chopped melon, fresh citrus juice, a splash of water and a handful of ice. Lemonade who?
“My favorite of the trio has to be the honeydew cooler. The mild, fennel-like flavor of the tarragon tastes incredible with the sweet melon, and a splash of floral gin makes it happy-hour-ready.” — Riley Wofford, Martha Stewart Living’s assistant food editor
MELON COOLERS
To take these quenchers into the cocktail zone, stir a shot (one ounce) of tequila, gin or vodka into each serving.
WATERMELON-LIME MINT COOLER
¼ cup sugar
¼ cup lightly packed mint sprigs, plus more for serving
6 cups peeled, chopped watermelon
cup fresh lime juice
Tequila (optional)
CANTALOUPE-GRAPEFRUIT BASIL COOLER
¼ cup sugar
¼ cup lightly packed basil sprigs, plus more for serving
6 cups peeled, chopped cantaloupe
cup fresh grapefruit juice
Vodka (optional)
HONEYDEW-LEMON-TARRAGON COOLER
¼ cup sugar
¼ cup lightly packed tarragon sprigs, plus more for serving
6 cups peeled, chopped honeydew
cup fresh lemon juice
Floral gin, such as Hendrick’s (optional)
In a small heatproof bowl, pour ½ cup boiling water over sugar and herbs; stir until sugar has dissolved. Let cool completely, about 20 minutes. Strain syrup into a blender; discard herbs. Add melon, citrus juice and 1¾ cups cold water; blend until smooth. Strain through a fine-mesh sieve. Serve over ice, garnished with an herb sprig, or refrigerate in an airtight container for as long as 3 days.
Active time: 10 minutes; total time: 25 minutes; makes 6 to 8 servings.
