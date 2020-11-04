You don’t have to bake green beans in a casserole to make them delicious.
The legumes are rich in vitamins C and K, and have nearly 3 grams of cholesterol-curbing fiber per cup.
Highlight their benefits — and bright flavor — in these fresh takes.
———
“Vitamin C helps you absorb iron, an important mineral for carrying oxygen through your body,” says New York City registered dietitian Rachel Berman. A cup’s worth delivers a quarter of your daily vitamin K, which maintains healthy blood and bones, Berman says. The leafy green offers calcium and antioxidants.
MISO-WATERCRESS GREEN BEANS
2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
2 garlic cloves, thinly sliced
1 pound green beans, trimmed
Salt, to taste
Pepper, to taste
¼ cup water
2 teaspoons white miso
1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
1 cup watercress, packed
Heat olive oil and sliced garlic in a large skillet over medium-high; stir until just beginning to sizzle, about 1 minute. Add green beans, and season with salt and pepper. Cook, tossing to coat, about 1 minute.
Add water and cover. Reduce heat to medium and steam, shaking pan occasionally, until beans are bright and tender and most of the water has evaporated, 5 to 6 minutes. Remove from heat.
In a bowl, whisk together white miso and lemon juice. Toss beans with dressing and watercress, torn into pieces. Serve immediately.
Active time: 10 minutes; total time: 15 minutes; makes 4 servings.
———
Dry-cooking helps preserve the vitamins in the beans.
HARISSA-ROASTED GREEN BEANS
1 pound green beans, trimmed
2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
2 teaspoons harissa paste
1 tablespoons sesame seeds, toasted
Salt, to taste
Pepper, to taste
Preheat oven to 425 degrees. On a baking sheet, toss green beans with olive oil and harissa paste until coated; season with salt and pepper.
Roast, shaking pan once halfway through, until beans are browned in spots, 20 minutes. Sprinkle with toasted sesame seeds; serve.
Active time: 10 minutes; total time: 30 minutes; makes 4 servings.
———
The olive oil in the vinaigrette is a great source of omega-rich healthy fats.
GREEN BEANS WITH WARM RAISIN-CAPER DRESSING
1 pound green beans, trimmed
¼ cup golden raisins
1 tablespoons sherry vinegar
1 teaspoon whole-grain mustard
3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
1 tablespoon capers, chopped
3 tablespoons pepitas, toasted
Bring a pot of generously salted water to a boil. Cook green beans, working in batches, until crisp-tender, about 5 minutes per batch.
Add golden raisins during the last 30 seconds of cooking. Drain and transfer to a platter.
In a bowl, whisk together sherry vinegar, whole-grain mustard, olive oil and capers. Season to taste. Toss beans and raisins with dressing and toasted pepitas. Serve.
Active/total time: 15 minutes; makes 4 servings.
