Nachos worth tackling

Despite its traditional game-day look, this glorious spread is nacho average Super Bowl snack.
In a huge win for vegetarian sports fans, Martha Stewart Living editors called an audible, sidelining ground beef and subbing in portobello-mushroom caps stewed with black beans, lentils and fire-roasted tomatoes.
Layer the mixture with tortilla chips and cheddar and Monterey Jack cheeses, slide the whole shebang in the oven until it gets nice and melty and then top it with chopped fresh tomatoes and red onion, sliced serrano chiles and cilantro. A squeeze of lime adds a final kick.
Clear eyes, full bellies, can’t lose!
———
The lentil mixture can be made up to three days ahead and stored in an airtight container in the refrigerator. Use sturdy chips that can support all the toppings.
CHEESY LENTIL AND BLACK BEAN NACHOS
8 ounces portobello mushroom caps, chopped (3 cups)
1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
1 red onion, chopped (1½ cups) and divided
3 cloves garlic, minced (1 tablespoon)
1 serrano chile, ribs and seeds removed, finely chopped (2 tablespoons), plus more, sliced, for serving
3 tablespoons chili powder
Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper
1 cup brown lentils, rinsed
1 can (15 ounces) crushed fire-roasted tomatoes
1 can (15 ounces) black beans, drained and rinsed
1 bag (1 pound) tortilla chips
8 ounces cheddar or Monterey Jack or a combination, shredded (2 cups)
Chopped tomatoes, fresh cilantro leaves and lime wedges, for serving
1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees. In a medium saucepan, cook mushrooms over medium-high heat, stirring occasionally, until liquid evaporates and they’re browned in places, 4 to 5 minutes. Add oil, 1 cup onion, garlic and chopped chile; cook until softened, 5 to 6 minutes. Add chili powder, 1¾ teaspoons salt and ¼ teaspoon pepper; cook until fragrant, about 2 minutes more.
Stir in lentils, crushed tomatoes and 3 cups water. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat to low and simmer, partially covered, until lentils are tender and sauce has thickened slightly, 25 to 30 minutes. Stir in beans; cook until warmed through, 1 to 2 minutes. Season with salt and pepper.
2. Spread half of tortilla chips in an even layer on a rimmed baking sheet. Top evenly with half each of lentil mixture and cheese. Repeat with remaining chips, lentil mixture and cheese. Bake until cheese melts, 8 to 10 minutes. Top with tomatoes, cilantro, remaining ½ cup onion and sliced chile; serve immediately with a squeeze of lime.
Active time: 15 minutes; total time: 50 minutes; makes 8 servings.
