Midlife is full of changes that can leave a woman feeling stuck in a rut, unfulfilled, and ready to explore some new paths for personal growth.
Two Clarkston professionals are offering a three-hour workshop next month to provide strategies and tools that empower women to move toward their full potential and thrive, rather than feeling depleted and running on autopilot.
Wendy Rimmelspacher and Judy Rooney have teamed up to help women in transition learn some potentially life-altering techniques to spark changes, creative ideas and develop future goals.
Understanding the challenges of midlife — whether it’s menopause, facing an empty nest for the first time or caring for aging parents — is different for everyone, Rooney said.
This workshop is for women who are discontent or feeling stuck, considering a new life chapter, either professionally or personally, or seeking encouragement and connection from like-minded individuals in the community.
From making new friends to confidence boosters, participants will benefit from the three-hour investment, the organizers said.
Rimmelspacher, who spent 30 years as a CPA and executive director of financial services for the Clarkston School District, went on a similar journey when she retired. Normally shy and used to crunching numbers in a back office, she’s discovered her true passion as a motivational speaker.
“It’s so fun to evolve,” Rimmelspacher said. “This is for women who want more but don’t have the steps to get there. It’s a safe place to find new friends and support.”
Rooney, a licensed clinical social worker, said the workshop is “an investment in yourself,” which pays the best interest. The workshop is a time for putting intentional thought and effort into your future, especially if you are feeling the need for some positive changes and a new outlook or plan for the next chapter of your life.
“We really want to encourage women who may feel stuck to sign up for this,” Rooney said. “We have a lot of strategies and tools that can help them. They’re going to leave with their North Stars to guide them.”
Light refreshments will be served during the workshop, which is open to women of all ages.