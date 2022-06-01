Rotating vegetarian meals into your nightly menus does your health — and the planet — a big favor.
Load lettuce cups with hoisin tofu and shiitakes, simmer a fresh take on lentil stew, toss scallions and peas with spaghettini, and more.
The future is flavorful.
HUMMUS, AVOCADO AND SPRING-VEGETABLE FLATBREADS
1 cup quinoa, rinsed and well drained
Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper
1 cup thinly sliced sugar snap peas (3 ounces)
2 cups thinly sliced fennel bulb
1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for drizzling
½ cup sauerkraut, preferably red
4 whole-wheat flatbreads, such as naan
¾ cup store-bought hummus
2 avocados, peeled, pitted and sliced
Fresh herbs, such as mint and parsley leaves, and toasted sesame seeds, for serving
1. In a saucepan, bring quinoa, 1½ cups water and a pinch of salt to a boil. Cover, reduce heat to low and simmer until tender, about 15 minutes. Remove from heat and let stand 15 minutes, then fluff with a fork.
2. Preheat broiler. In a bowl, toss together snap peas, fennel and oil. Fold in ½ cup cooked quinoa (save the rest for another use) and sauerkraut; season with salt and pepper. Place flatbreads on a baking sheet and broil, flipping once, until toasted, 3 to 4 minutes. Let cool slightly, then spread about 3 tablespoons hummus on each. Season avocados. Pile each flatbread with vegetable mixture, avocados, herbs and sesame seeds; drizzle with oil and serve.
Active time: 20 minutes; total time: 35 minutes; makes 4 servings.
CAULIFLOWER-AND-LENTIL STEW WITH ONION RELISH
1 red onion, finely chopped (about 1¼ cups) and divided
3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for drizzling
2 tablespoons minced fresh ginger (from a 2-inch piece)
Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper
1 teaspoon garam masala or berbere spice blend
1 cup red lentils, rinsed and picked through
4 cups cauliflower florets, cut into bite-size pieces (from ½ head)
1 can (14.5 ounces) diced fire-roasted tomatoes
3 cups packed baby kale
½ teaspoon finely grated lime zest, plus 3 tablespoons fresh juice
1. Place ½ cup onion in a small bowl of ice water. Heat oil in a pot over medium-high; add remaining onion and ginger, and season with salt and pepper. Cook, stirring occasionally, until onion begins to brown, 6 to 7 minutes. Add garam masala; cook, stirring, until fragrant, 1 to 2 minutes.
2. Add lentils, cauliflower, tomatoes, 3 cups water and 1 teaspoon salt to pot. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat and simmer, partially covered, until lentils are cooked through and soup has thickened, about 20 minutes. Stir in kale; cook until just wilted, about 1 minute. Season to taste. Drain reserved onion and place in a bowl with lime zest and juice and ½ teaspoon salt; toss to combine. Serve stew with onion relish spooned over top, drizzled with oil.
Active time: 25 minutes; total time: 45 minutes; makes 4 servings.
CRUMBLED-TOFU-AND-SHIITAKE LETTUCE CUPS
1/3 cup hoisin sauce
3 tablespoons sambal oelek or chili-garlic sauce, divided
5 tablespoons unseasoned rice or white vinegar, divided
1 pound extra-firm tofu, drained and pressed to remove excess moisture
2 tablespoons cornstarch
¼ cup vegetable oil, divided
Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper
2 cups chopped shiitake caps (from two 3.5-ounce packages)
1 cup chopped bell pepper
Lettuce leaves, steamed sushi rice and peanuts, for serving
1. Stir together hoisin, 1 tablespoon water and 2 tablespoons each sambal oelek and vinegar. In a separate bowl, mix remaining 1 tablespoon sambal oelek and 3 tablespoons vinegar.
2. Crumble tofu and toss with cornstarch to evenly coat. Heat 2 tablespoons oil in a large nonstick skillet over high until shimmering. Add tofu; season with salt and pepper and cook, stirring occasionally, until edges crisp, 6 to 8 minutes. Transfer to a plate. Add remaining 2 tablespoons oil and shiitakes; season. Cook, stirring often and breaking up any browned bits, until golden, 5 to 6 minutes. Return tofu to skillet along with hoisin mixture; cook until thickened slightly, 1 to 2 minutes. Stir in bell pepper; remove from heat. Serve in lettuce cups with steamed rice, peanuts and vinegar sauce.
Active time: 25 minutes; total time: 45 minutes; makes 4 servings.
LETTUCE HELP: For ease of eating, choose a variety with big, pliable leaves, like Boston or sweet, tender bibb. For crunch, try green-leaf or iceberg.
SPAGHETTINI WITH CHARRED SCALLIONS AND PEAS
2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
2 tablespoons unsalted butter, divided
1 large bunch scallions, chopped (2 cups)
Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper
2 cloves garlic, minced
1 cup fresh shelled peas
8 ounces asparagus, trimmed and cut into 1-inch pieces
12 ounces spaghettini
4 ounces Pecorino Romano, grated (1 cup), plus more for serving
1 teaspoon julienned lemon zest, plus 1 tablespoon fresh juice
1. Heat oil and 1 tablespoon butter in a large skillet or braiser over medium-high. Add scallions; season with salt and pepper and cook, stirring occasionally, until golden and beginning to char, 4 to 5 minutes. Stir in garlic, peas and asparagus. Add ¼ cup water, cover and simmer until vegetables are crisp-tender, 3 to 4 minutes. Season to taste.
2. Meanwhile, bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add pasta and cook per package directions until al dente. Reserve 1 cup pasta water; drain. Add pasta to skillet along with ½ cup pasta water and remaining 1 tablespoon butter. Stir vigorously, adding more water as needed, 1 tablespoon at a time, to create a silky sauce. Remove from heat; stir in cheese, zest and juice, and more pasta water if needed. Season and serve, with more cheese and pepper.
Active/total time: 20 minutes; makes 4 servings.
More recipes and additional tips may be found online at www.marthastewart.com/everydayfood. Questions or comments may be sent to ask.martha@meredith.com.