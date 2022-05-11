Master Gardeners in Asotin and Nez Perce counties have scheduled free weekly in-person plant clinics during this growing season.
The Washington State University/Asotin County Master Gardeners are holding plant clinics from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Wednesday beginning next Wednesday in the basement of the Asotin County Courthouse in Asotin. The clinics will continue through Sept. 28.
Gardeners also can submit a question via email by filling out a diagnosis form and sending it plus photos to Janice Reed at janice.reed@wsu.ed. Forms may be found online at extension.wsu.edu/asotin, under Master Gardeners and Diagnosis clinics (extension.wsu.edu/asotin/master-gardeners/diagnosis-clinics). Forms also may be obtained by emailing or calling Reed at (509) 243-2009.
The University of Idaho/Nez Perce County Master Gardeners are answering gardeners’ questions about plants at weekly clinics from 9-11 a.m. each Tuesday at the Extension office, 1239 Idaho St. in Lewiston.
Sample submission forms may be found online at uidaho.edu/extension/county/nez-perce/horticulture, and more information is available by calling (208) 799-3096 or emailing nezperce@uidaho.edu.