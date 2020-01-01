MOSCOW — University of Idaho/Latah County Master Gardener classes are scheduled to begin Jan. 16 at the Latah County Fairgrounds here.
The classes, set for 9 a.m. to noon, will continue weekly through May 21 in the Grange building at the fairgrounds,
The training program is research-based, and presented from professionals and experts on topics such as botany, entomology, organic gardening and more, according to a news release. Cost of the course is $150 with a $100 year-end refund possible if certification requirements are met.
Those wishing more information or to sign up may call the Latah County/UI extension office at (208) 883-2267 or email latah@uidaho.edu.
The fairgrounds are at 1021 Harold St.