Linda DeWitt of the Idaho Master Gardeners will talk about saving seeds from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Aug. 15 at the Moscow Public Library.
Her talk, “Palouse Seed Saving,” is one in the library’s Summer Gardening Series.
Attendees will learn how to harvest, preserve, store and reuse seeds. Seeds can also be saved and shared with the Palouse Exchange A Seed (P.E.A.S.) Library at the library, according to a news release. The talk will benefit all level of gardeners, including beginners.
Registration is not required for this free program.