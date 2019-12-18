If you enjoy gardening and like to share your knowledge with others, the Master Gardener program classes beginning Feb. 4 in Clarkston may appeal to you.
The Master Gardener Training and Horticulture Classes are offered through the Washington State University and University of Idaho Extension programs, and will be held on the Clarkston campus of Walla Walla Community College. The application deadline is Jan. 10.
The weekly classes provide extensive horticultural training to become a WSU or UI Master Gardener volunteer in Asotin, Garfield, Nez Perce or Whitman counties. They will be offered weekly from Feb. 4 through April 14 from 1-4:30 p.m. at WWCC. The horticulture training classes also are available for those who want to take classes for their own benefit and do not plan to become Master Gardener volunteers.
The Master Gardener classes will cost $130 but scholarships and fee waivers are available.
Master Gardeners are community educators who provide science-based information on horticulture and environmentally sound gardening practices, according to a news release.
More information about the Master Gardener program and the horticulture classes is available by contacting the WSU Asotin County Extension office at (509) 243-2009, or by emailing Janice Reed at jreed@co.asotin.wa.us. Information on the program and applications for the Master Gardener volunteer training can be found online at extension.wsu.edu/asotin/gardening/horticulture-classes-and-workshops.