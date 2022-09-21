Load up on the spices

This lightly spiced apple cake comes together in no time at all, and is topped off by a fluffy cinnamon cream cheese frosting.

 Christopher Testani for The New York Times

This lightly spiced apple cake comes together in no time at all, and a few swoops of fluffy cinnamon cream cheese frosting dress it up for dessert.

As written, this recipe yields a modest amount of frosting, so frosting lovers may want to double the recipe. Make sure to use fresh cinnamon for this recipe (and all of your fall baking) to get the best results.

Tags

Recommended for you