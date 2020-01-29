“Cooking Matters,” a free six-week family cooking course, begins next Wednesday at the Lewiston City Library.
The class is done in partnership with the Idaho Food Bank, and is intended for households at or below 200 percent of the federal poverty level (about $3,842/month for a family of four). Proof of income is not required.
The classes will be 4-6 p.m. starting next Wednesday and continuing Feb. 12, 19, 26 and March 4 and 11. Advance registration is requred online at eventbrite.com by searching “Cooking Matters.”
Each class, participants will receive:
— Hands-on culinary and nutrition instruction from a culinary and nutrition educator and a shared meal with the class.
— A bag of free groceries for adult participants to take home and prepare for their families while practicing the skills learned in class.
Topic will include:
— Cooking techniques, food safety, storage and sanitation
— Preparing nutritious and delicious food on a budget.
— Nutrition information to keep families healthy
— Budgeting tips to stretch food dollars and maximize budget.
Following completion of the course, all participants will get a recipe book, graduation certificate and gift bag.
The library is at 411 D St.
Information about the nonprofit “Cooking Matters” program may be found at cookingmatters.org