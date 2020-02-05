The best meal is one that’s delicious — and actually nutritious.
To kick-start your new year, here are four healthy and satisfying proteins (chicken, tofu, salmon and pork) woven into very different — and delightful — suppers. you’ll be excited to sit down to one any day of the week.
WILD SALMON AND ROMANESCO RICE PILAF
2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for drizzling
1 small onion, finely diced
1 cup basmati rice, well rinsed
½ cup slivered almonds, toasted
Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper
1 head romanesco or cauliflower, cut into 1-inch pieces
4 skinless wild-salmon fillets (each 5 ounces)
1 lemon
¼ cup chopped fresh dill
¼ cup chopped fresh cilantro leaves
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Heat oil in a large straight-sided skillet over medium. Add onion; cook, stirring, until tender, about 6 minutes. Add rice; cook, stirring, 2 minutes. Stir in 2 cups water, almonds and ¾ teaspoon salt; season with pepper. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat to low and cover; cook 5 minutes. Remove lid; add romanesco in an even layer and season with salt. Cover; continue cooking until rice and romanesco are tender, 10 minutes.
Uncover skillet; remove from heat. Season fish with salt and pepper; nestle into rice mixture. Drizzle fish and romanesco with oil; bake in oven until fish is just cooked through, 7 to 9 minutes. Using a zester, finely grate lemon zest over fish; sprinkle with herbs. Transfer fish to plates. Fluff rice mixture with fork; serve with fish and lemon wedges.
Active time: 25 minutes; total time: 1 hour; makes 4 servings.
SPICED CHICKEN KEBABS WITH PITA
1 clove garlic, minced
Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper
½ cup 5 percent fat Greek yogurt
1 pound boneless, skinless chicken breasts or thighs, cut into 1½-inch pieces
1 orange bell pepper, seeded and cut into 1-inch pieces
½ large red onion, cut into 6 wedges with root end intact
2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for drizzling
2 teaspoons za’atar, plus more for sprinkling
6 pitas (each 6 inches)
2 mini cucumbers, halved lengthwise and chopped
½ cup fresh mint leaves
Sprinkle garlic with salt; mash into a paste with the side of a knife. Stir into yogurt; season with salt and pepper.
Preheat broiler, with rack in upper position. On a rimmed baking sheet, drizzle chicken, bell pepper and onion with 2 tablespoons oil. Sprinkle with 2 teaspoons za’atar; season with salt and pepper. Toss to combine. Thread chicken and vegetables onto 6 skewers. Arrange in a single layer on sheet; broil until lightly charred, 6 minutes. Flip; broil until chicken is cooked, 2 to 3 minutes. Broil pitas on a baking sheet until lightly charred, 1 minute. Drizzle with oil, sprinkle with za’atar and season with salt. Remove chicken and vegetables from skewers; serve with cucumbers, mint, pitas and yogurt sauce.
Active time: 35 minutes; total time: 40 minutes; makes 4 servings.
SMOKY TOFU CHILI
2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
1 red onion, finely diced
3 cloves garlic, minced
1 red bell pepper, seeded and chopped
Kosher salt
1 tablespoon tomato paste
1 tablespoon chopped chipotle in adobo sauce (about 1 pepper)
2 teaspoons ground cumin
1 can (28 ounces) fire-roasted diced tomatoes
1 can (15 ounces) black beans, drained and rinsed
1 package (14 ounces) extra-firm tofu, drained, patted dry and crumbled into 1-inch pieces
Fresh cilantro leaves, for serving
Heat oil in a pot over medium. Reserve ¼ cup onion for garnish; add remaining onion, garlic and bell pepper to pot. Season with salt. Cook, stirring, until vegetables are tender, 6 to 8 minutes. Add tomato paste, chipotle and cumin; cook, stirring, 2 minutes. Add tomatoes, beans, tofu and 2 cups water; season with salt.
Bring to a boil, then reduce heat to medium-low and simmer until chili is slightly thickened, 25 minutes. Serve with reserved onion and cilantro.
Active time: 25 minutes; total time: 1 hour; makes 4 servings.
PORK TENDERLOIN WITH KALE SALAD
1 bunch Tuscan kale, stems removed, sliced into ribbons (about 7 cups)
7 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
¼ cup dried currants
1 ounce finely grated pecorino (¼ cup)
Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper
2 sweet potatoes, peeled and cut into ¾-inch pieces
½ cup quinoa, well rinsed
1 pork tenderloin (about 1 pound), tied
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. In a large bowl, toss kale with 4 tablespoons oil, lemon juice, currants and pecorino; season with salt and pepper. On a rimmed baking sheet, drizzle potatoes with 2 tablespoons oil; season with salt and pepper and toss to coat. Roast, flipping once, until potatoes are tender, about 25 minutes.
In a pot, bring quinoa, ¾ cup water and a pinch of salt to a boil. Reduce heat, cover and simmer until tender, 15 minutes. Let stand 5 minutes. Fluff quinoa with a fork; transfer to a plate. Heat remaining 1 tablespoon oil in a 10-inch ovenproof skillet (preferably cast iron) over medium-high. Generously season pork with salt and pepper; sear, turning occasionally, until golden, about 8 minutes. Transfer to oven and roast until a thermometer reads 145 degrees, 8 to 10 minutes. Transfer to a cutting board; let stand 10 minutes before slicing. Stir potatoes and quinoa into salad. Serve with pork.
Active time: 40 minutes; total time: 50 minutes; makes 4 servings.
More recipes and additional tips may be found online at www.marthastewart.com/everydayfood. Questions or comments may be sent to ask.martha@meredith.com.