Just say cornbread

Martha Stewart Living’s senior food editor, Lauryn Tyrell, grew up eating this hearty cornbread dish on holidays, when her dad would bake several and give pans to friends and neighbors.
The filling consists of shredded chicken (leftover turkey is tasty, too), cheddar cheese and pickled jalapeños. She likens it to a Tex-Mex take on lasagna — spot-on for Chef Steve, an Italian American who grew up in texas. Hats off to him.
Tyrell says, “Cream-style corn has a little bit of cornstarch in it, which helps bind everything together in place of flour.” She likes to rewarm a piece and top it with a fried egg for breakfast.
STEVE’S LAYERED CORNBREAD
½ cup corn oil, plus more for baking dish
1¼ cups fine yellow cornmeal, plus more for baking dish
1½ cups whole milk
1 can (14.75 ounces) cream-style corn
3 large eggs
¾ teaspoon baking soda
2 teaspoons kosher salt
8 ounces cheddar, or a mixture of cheddar and Monterey Jack, shredded (2 cups)
2 cups shredded cooked chicken or turkey (10 ounces)
½ cup chopped fresh cilantro leaves, plus more for serving
½ cup sliced pickled jalapeños, drained
Salsa, for serving (optional)
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Lightly brush a 3-quart or 9- by 13-inch baking dish with oil. Sprinkle with cornmeal to coat, tapping out excess. Bake until cornmeal has darkened in color slightly and gives off a toasty aroma, 3 to 4 minutes. Remove from oven and let cool slightly.
In a large bowl, whisk together oil, milk, corn, eggs, baking soda and salt. Stir in cornmeal to combine. Pour half of batter into bottom of dish. Sprinkle with cheese, chicken, cilantro and jalapeños. Top with remaining batter (it will be just enough to cover). Bake until golden and a tester inserted in center comes out clean, 55 to 60 minutes. Let cool at least 15 minutes, then serve with salsa and more cilantro.
Active time: 30 minutes; total time: 1 hour 45 minutes; makes 8 servings.
