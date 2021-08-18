Just flat-out delicious

For succulent chicken in a snap, spread your wings.
The method known as spatchcocking — butterflying a bird and cooking it whole — ensures that it grills evenly, absorbs subtle smokiness and achieves a crispy, golden-brown sear.
Slather on a dijon-rosemary marinade before it hits the flames and let the flavors soar.
1. SPATCHCOCK AND SEASON
Place a 3½-to-4-pound chicken on a large cutting board, breast-side down. Using kitchen shears, cut along each side of backbone and remove (reserve for stock). Flip over; press firmly with your palm in center of breasts to flatten.
Whisk together 3 tablespoons each Dijon mustard and mayonnaise, 2 tablespoons chopped fresh rosemary and 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice. Season chicken generously all over with salt and pepper; slather both sides with mustard mixture. Cover loosely and let stand while you prepare the grill or refrigerate in a resealable bag as long as 1 day (return to room temperature 1 hour before grilling).
2. START SLOW
Heat grill to 350 degrees for direct and indirect cooking. Oil grates over indirect zone, then place chicken, skin-side up, on it, with legs facing direct zone (this helps keep the breast from overcooking before the legs are done). Cover and cook, maintaining a temperature of about 350 degrees, until skin begins to brown and a thermometer inserted in thickest part of breast reads 150 degrees, 45 to 50 minutes.
3. SEAR AND SERVE
Oil grates over direct-heat zone. Using tongs, carefully flip chicken skin-side down over direct heat. Cook, moving occasionally to avoid flare-ups, until skin is charred in places and chicken is cooked through (thermometer should read 160 F), 5 to 10 minutes more. Transfer to a tray; tent with foil. Let stand at least 15 minutes before carving.
TAKE IT INSIDE
To roast the chicken, follow step 1, then place it on a baking sheet fitted with a wire rack. Cook in a preheated 425 degrees oven for 45 to 50 minutes, or until a thermometer inserted in the thickest part of the breast reads 160 degrees.
LEFTOVER MAGIC
Save the bones after carving to parlay into a smoky, rich chicken stock. Place them, including the backbone, in a pot; cover with water. Add aromatics (try carrots, celery and half an onion) and simmer 1 hour. Let cool, then strain and refrigerate in an airtight container for as long as 5 days, or freeze for as long as 3 months.
Questions or comments may be sent to ask.martha@meredith.com.