It’s worth every strand

Part cookbook, part memoir, “Pasta” traces chef Missy Robbins’ journey into the heart of the Italian art form. It’s also a romance, since her co-author, Talia Baiocchi, went from friend to fiancée over the course of the project. Robbins’ warm guidance (and fettuccine Alfredo) will win you over, too.
You might think of pasta as a special treat in a top Italian restaurant — and if you ate at Robbins’ restaurants, Misi and Lilia, in Brooklyn, you’d be right. But she believes it’s so much more.
In her new book, the Connecticut native invites you into her world, where the staple is comforting and familiar, yet also complex. Take fettuccine Alfredo, the first dinner-party dish she made, at age 15. She’s since evolved it into this refined version she now serves at Misi.
Robbins also likes to nerd out over hyper-regional forms of pasta, like buckwheat-based bigoli from the Veneto region of northeastern Italy.
“I wasn’t a natural when I started,” she says. “It takes touch, feel and perseverance. I’m really good at it because I love it.” One twirl and you’ll be smitten.
Robbins likes buffalo’s-milk butter for its tang (Delitia is sold online), but you can sub in all unsalted cow’s milk butter.
FETTUCCINE ALFREDO
1 pound, 6 ounces fresh fettuccine
Kosher salt
7 tablespoons plus 1 teaspoon unsalted buffalo’s-milk butter, cold and cubed
3½ tablespoons unsalted cow’s-milk butter, cold and cubed
50 grinds black pepper, plus more for serving
2½ cups plus 1 tablespoon finely grated 2-year-aged Parmigiano-Reggiano
1 cup plus rounded 3 tablespoons coarsely grated 5-year-aged Parmigiano-Reggiano (or more 2-year-aged, if you can’t find it)
Bring a large pot of water to a boil over high heat. Generously salt the water. Place a large sauté pan over low heat and add 2 to 3 ladles (½ to ¾ cup) of boiling water to pan. Add both butters and swirl contents of pan to emulsify. Add black pepper and stir to combine.
Add fettuccine to boiling water; cook 1 to 2 minutes, until tender but not soft. Using tongs or a pasta basket, remove pasta from pot and transfer to sauté pan; increase heat to medium. Toss for 1 to 2 minutes to marry pasta and sauce. Add ½ to ¾ cup pasta-cooking water and continue tossing.
Remove from heat. Gradually add finely grated Parmigiano while tossing to integrate. If sauce begins to tighten, add a splash of pasta-cooking water to loosen and continue tossing to integrate. Serve pasta, garnished with coarsely grated Parmigiano and pepper.
Makes 4 to 6 servings.
