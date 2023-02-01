These recipes were published in a special section of the New York Times showing off soup’s long-impressive range.
———
A simmer in broth keeps the lean turkey meatballs moist and tender in this take on this darling of the soup world. This recipe rolls many of the aromatics and herbs into the meatballs so there’s no sautéing. It’s a brilliant shortcut that gets this family-friendly recipe on the table in a breezy 30 minutes.
Italian Wedding Soup With Turkey Meatballs
12 cups chicken broth
2 tablespoons olive oil, plus additional for greasing and serving
1 pound lean ground turkey
½ cup panko breadcrumbs
packed cup fresh parsley leaves, finely chopped
1 egg, lightly beaten
3 to 4 garlic cloves, minced
1 teaspoon kosher salt (such as Diamond Crystal)
½ teaspoon black pepper
½ cup freshly grated Parmesan, plus more for serving
¾ cup orzo, ditalini, acini di pepe or another small soup pasta
3 packed cups baby spinach or kale, thinly sliced
1 lemon, zested and halved
¼ cup fresh dill, oregano or basil, roughly chopped (optional)
Combine the chicken broth and 2 tablespoons oil in a large pot and bring to a boil.
Meanwhile, add the turkey, panko, parsley, egg, garlic, salt, pepper and ½ cup Parmesan to a large bowl. Mix with a fork or clean hands until combined. Gently roll the mixture into 12 medium (2-inch) or 20 small (1½-inch) meatballs and transfer to a baking sheet lined with lightly oiled aluminum foil or a silicone baking mat.
Heat the broiler to high and set an oven rack 6 to 8 inches from the heat. Broil the meatballs until brown on two sides, turning halfway through, about 3 to 4 minutes per side.
Add the pasta to the boiling broth and cook over medium until al dente, then lower the heat to a low simmer.
Add the meatballs to the broth and simmer on low until completely warmed through, 3 to 5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Remove from the heat, and add the spinach and lemon zest, stirring well to wilt. Season with salt and pepper to taste.
Divide the soup among 4 bowls. Drizzle each with olive oil, sprinkle with more Parmesan and squeeze a bit of lemon over the top. Scatter the dill over the top, or stir in.
Total time: 30 minutes; makes 4 servings.
Recipe by Sarah Copeland, of the New York Times.
———
This recipe keeps the tofu and mushrooms traditional of hot and sour soup, but adds frozen dumplings to the mix for heft. This mellow, velvety soup is ready in just 15 minutes and can be adjusted simply: If you prefer a little more punch, add a bit more soy sauce, ginger and vinegar to taste.
Hot and Sour Dumpling Soup
3 tablespoons safflower or canola oil
8 ounces fresh shiitake mushrooms, stemmed and thinly sliced (about 3 cups)
2 tablespoons minced fresh ginger
Salt and pepper
8 cups low-sodium chicken broth
6 ounces firm tofu, cut into matchsticks (1 cup)
cup low-sodium soy sauce
2 ounces drained canned, sliced bamboo shoots, cut into matchsticks ( cup)
¼ teaspoon ground white pepper, plus more to taste (optional)
12 frozen pork gyoza or potsticker dumplings (about 8 ounces)
¼ cup cornstarch
3 tablespoons distilled white vinegar
Thinly sliced scallions and fresh chiles (such as red Fresno or jalapeño), for garnish
In a large saucepan, heat oil over medium. Add mushrooms and ginger, and season with salt and pepper. Cook until softened, stirring occasionally, about 3 minutes. Stir in broth, tofu, soy sauce, bamboo shoots and white pepper, if using, and bring to a boil over high. Add dumplings and simmer over medium heat until cooked through, about 5 minutes.
In a small bowl, whisk cornstarch with ¼ cup water to form a slurry. Add slurry and vinegar to saucepan and simmer until slightly thickened, about 2 minutes. Season with salt and more white pepper, if desired.
Divide soup among bowls and garnish with scallions and chiles. Serve hot.
Total time: 15 minutes; makes 4 servings.
Recipe by Kay Chun, of the New York Times.