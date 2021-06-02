When summer evenings cast their magical spell, you want to dine alfresco every chance you get. So why not move the kitchen outdoors, too?
These any night grilling recipes are fast and delicious — and show off the season’s best ingredients.
Chick lit
Marinades are transformative, but you normally discard them — lovely fresh herbs and all — because they mingle with raw meat.
Here, not a single drop goes to waste: After a quick turn on the grill, flame-kissed boneless thighs get tossed with a minty lemon dressing. Next, you char some corn and zucchini — or any grill-friendly vegetables that catch your eye at the farmers market — and when you lay the meat on top, the sauce dresses everything on the platter. It’s a pleasure to eat it all tumbled together, and nothing gets left behind. You’ll devour every last kernel, leaf and succulent bite.
———
This recipe also works great with chicken cutlets: just grill them over high heat for about two minutes a side.
GRILLED CHICKEN THIGHS WITH CHARRED CORN AND SUMMER SQUASH
1 teaspoon grated lemon zest, plus ¼ cup fresh juice
¾ teaspoon grated garlic
1 tablespoon minced shallot
6 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for drizzling
Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper
1 cup fresh herbs, such as mint and dill, chopped, plus ½ cup whole leaves and sprigs for serving
1½ pounds boneless, skinless chicken thighs (4 to 6)
Vegetable oil, for grill
3 ears corn, husks and silks removed
3 large zucchini or summer squash (about 1½ pounds), cut into ¾-inch-thick rounds
1 ounce Pecorino Romano, shaved (½ cup)
Heat grill to high. In a shallow baking dish, whisk together lemon zest and juice, garlic, shallot and olive oil. Season with salt and pepper. Stir in chopped herbs.
Season both sides of chicken with salt and pepper; drizzle lightly with olive oil. Brush grates with vegetable oil. Grill chicken, turning once, until charred in places and a thermometer inserted into thickest parts registers 160 degrees, 8 to 10 minutes. Transfer to dish and turn to coat with lemon mixture; tent with foil. Cover grill; return to medium-high heat.
Drizzle vegetables lightly with olive oil; toss to coat. Season with salt and pepper. Grill, turning occasionally, until vegetables are charred in places and squash is crisp-tender, 6 to 8 minutes. Transfer to a plate. Let corn cool slightly, then strip kernels from cobs and transfer to a serving platter with squash, cheese and herb leaves. Top with chicken; spoon more lemon mixture over top, if desired.
Active time: 30 minutes; total time: 55 minutes; makes 4 servings.
Curly ’cue
The smokiness of these shrimp tacos comes from multiple sources — not just the grill, but also canned chipotles in adobo, a hardworking pantry item that does its job spectacularly in small doses.
Let your shrimp marinate in its spicy essence while you mash up canned pinto beans with garlic and cilantro stems (a genius way to use every part of the herb; you’ll save the leaves for serving).
Get your fire super hot, and the shrimp will char in minutes; blistering the tortillas will take mere seconds. A fennel slaw, tossed with lime juice and salt, adds zesty crunch to every mouthful. Pretty snazzy for a midweek meal.
———
If marinating the shrimp overnight, thread them, then drizzle with olive oil just before grilling.
CHIPOTLE-SHRIMP TACOS WITH FENNEL AND BEANS
2 tablespoons minced garlic (from 5 to 6 cloves)
Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper
2 tablespoons finely chopped chipotles in adobo, plus 1 tablespoon sauce
3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for drizzling
1 pound large shrimp, peeled and deveined, tails removed
2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh cilantro stems, plus ¼ cup leaves for serving
1 can (15 ounces) pinto beans, drained and rinsed
1 lime, halved
Vegetable oil, for grill
12 flour tortillas (each 6 inches)
1 small fennel bulb, halved, cored and thinly sliced (about 2 cups)
Sour cream, for serving
With the side of a heavy knife, mash 1 tablespoon garlic and ½ teaspoon salt to a paste. Transfer to a bowl; stir in chipotles and sauce and 1 tablespoon olive oil. Add shrimp and toss to coat. Let stand at least 15 minutes (or refrigerate in an airtight container up to 1 day).
Heat remaining 2 tablespoons olive oil in a skillet over medium. Add remaining 1 tablespoon garlic and cilantro stems; cook until fragrant and garlic is just golden, about 1 minute. Stir in beans and ½ cup water. Season with salt and pepper. Reduce heat and simmer, mashing some beans with the back of a spoon, until liquid has mostly evaporated, 3 to 5 minutes. Season to taste and squeeze half of lime over top. Remove from heat; cover to keep warm.
Heat grill to high. Thread shrimp onto metal or presoaked wooden skewers (2 to 3 a skewer). Brush grates with vegetable oil. Grill shrimp, undisturbed, until charred in spots and easily lifted from grates, about 2 minutes. Using tongs, flip skewers and cook until shrimp are opaque, about 1 minute more. Transfer to a plate; tent with foil.
Blister tortillas over direct heat, flipping once, about 30 seconds each. Wrap in a clean towel to keep warm. Just before serving, toss fennel with juice of remaining lime half and a generous drizzle of olive oil; season with salt and pepper. To serve, pile tortillas with beans, fennel slaw and a shrimp skewer. Top with cilantro leaves and sour cream.
Active time: 50 minutes; total time: 1 hour, 5 minutes; makes 4 servings.
Good vibrations
Something wonderful happens when a skirt steak slathered in red curry paste hits a hot grill. It sizzles into spicy complexity, the lemon grass, galangal, chiles and other ingredients uniting for one compact punch.
Pair the sliced meat with grilled hearts of palm, which taste like a briny cross between a fresh vegetable and a pickle, and toss with fresh mizuna or other Asian greens, juicy cherry tomatoes and thin rice noodles (quickly cooked in boiling water) that offer just enough heft to turn this Thai-inspired salad into a complete meal. And whisk together lime juice, fish sauce, more red curry paste, sugar and oil for a dressing you’ll put on repeat.
———
A resealable bag is an effective and space-efficient way to get the most out of a short marinade time.
GRILLED-SKIRT-STEAK-AND-HEARTS-OF-PALM SALAD
4 teaspoons red curry paste, such as Maesri
2 tablespoons vegetable oil, plus more for brushing and grill
12 ounces skirt steak, cut crosswise into 4 even pieces
Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper
1 teaspoon grated lime zest, plus ¼ cup fresh juice (from 2 limes)
1 tablespoon packed light brown sugar
2 tablespoons fish sauce
6 ounces rice vermicelli
1 jar (15 ounces) hearts of palm, drained, each halved lengthwise
1½ cups halved cherry tomatoes
½ cup fresh herb leaves, such as cilantro and basil
4 cups packed mizuna or mixed Asian greens
Whisk together 1 tablespoon each curry paste and oil. Season steak with salt and rub all over with curry mixture. Transfer to a resealable bag and let stand, massaging occasionally, 10 minutes (or refrigerate as long as 1 day). Meanwhile, in a small bowl, whisk together lime zest and juice, sugar, fish sauce, and remaining 1 teaspoon curry and 1 tablespoon oil. Season with salt.
Cook noodles in a large pot of boiling water until just tender, about 2 minutes; drain. Rinse under cold water; drain well.
Heat grill to high. Brush grates with oil. Grill steak, flipping once, until charred in places and a thermometer inserted into thickest parts registers 125 F for medium-rare, about 3 minutes per side. Transfer to a plate; tent with foil. Meanwhile, brush hearts of palm lightly with oil. Grill, flipping once, until charred in places, 1 to 2 minutes total. Transfer to plate and brush with 1 tablespoon fish sauce dressing. Let steak rest 10 minutes, then slice against the grain.
To serve, toss tomatoes, vermicelli and herbs with three-quarters of dressing and any accumulated steak juices. Season with salt and pepper. Divide greens among 4 plates; top with vermicelli mixture, hearts of palm and steak. Drizzle remaining dressing over top.
Active time: 25 minutes; total time: 50 minutes; makes 4 servings.
