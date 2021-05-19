Rhubarb is the taste of springtimes past — of garden parties, crisp cocktails and something baking in the kitchen.
Here, the old-fashioned vegetable (which often acts like fruit) invigorates a crop of new recipes. This seasonal star has serious range.
LOVELY LENGTHS: Rhubarb, once called “pie fruit” or “pie plant,” grew popular in English desserts in the 19th century, when sugar became widely available there. Here, it adorns a striking tart. The secret to success is blind baking the crust. Pop it in the oven before making the filling, so it gets firm and crunchy, and you’ll prevent a soggy bottom as the simple custard and scored rhubarb stalks get baked in.
RHUBARB CUSTARD TART
Dough
1½ cups unbleached all-purpose flour, plus more for dusting
2 teaspoons sugar
1 teaspoon kosher salt
10 tablespoons cold unsalted butter, cut into small pieces
4 to 5 tablespoons ice-cold water
Filling
1 pound rhubarb, halved lengthwise into ¾-inch stalks if thick
1¼ cups sugar
cup unbleached all-purpose flour, plus more for dusting
½ teaspoon kosher salt
2 large eggs
½ cup heavy cream
1 teaspoon pure vanilla paste or extract
1. DOUGH: Pulse flour, sugar and salt in a food processor until combined. Add butter and pulse until mixture resembles coarse meal, with some pea-size pieces remaining. Drizzle 4 tablespoons ice water over mixture; pulse several times to combine. Add more water as needed, pulsing until mixture holds together when pinched. Shape dough into a rectangle and wrap in plastic. Refrigerate at least 1 hour and as long as 1 day, or freeze as long as 3 months; thaw completely in refrigerator before using.
2. Preheat oven to 375 degrees. On a lightly floured surface, roll dough into a 12- by 15-inch rectangle, about -inch thick. Transfer to a 9-by-12½-inch rimmed baking sheet or a fluted tart pan with a removable bottom, fitting dough into corners and folding over extra to create a double-layered edge. Refrigerate 15 minutes. Line dough with parchment and fill to top with dry rice or beans, or pie weights. Bake until edges are golden and bottom is beginning to dry out, 30 to 35 minutes. Remove parchment and pie weights; continue baking until golden brown on bottom, 10 to 12 minutes. Let cool 15 minutes.
3. FILLING: Meanwhile, cut rhubarb into 11-inch lengths (if some are shorter, that’s OK). Using a sharp knife, score rhubarb along rounded sides on a diagonal at 2-inch intervals (this helps heat penetrate and break up the fibers, so the tart is easier to slice once cooked).
4. In a medium bowl, whisk together 1 cup sugar, flour, salt, eggs, cream and vanilla; pour mixture into cooled crust. Arrange rhubarb lengthwise over top, scored-sides up; sprinkle with remaining ¼ cup sugar. Bake until tart is puffed, golden and just set in center, 45 to 55 minutes. Let cool on a wire rack at least 1 hour before serving. To serve, run a spatula under tart to release from sheet, then slide onto a cutting board. Cut into squares; serve at room temperature or chilled. Tart is best eaten the day it’s made, but can be refrigerated, covered, as long as 1 day.
Active time: 35 minutes; total time: 2 hours, 25 minutes, plus cooling; makes 10 to 12 servings.
CLASSIC COMFORT: Cobbler is perfect for kids to make: The steps are few and easy to follow, and it requires no decorative contortions — you just drop the dough over the top, brush on heavy cream, add sliced almonds and bake. It’s also a marriage of opposite textures: greenmarket-fresh rhubarb and hardy Granny Smith apples, which give the filling structure. Both are low in sugar, so the filling calls for a cup and a half, with a tiny bit of ginger and lemon for bite. The biscuit topping is made with a combination of all-purpose flour and almond flour — enhanced by almond extract — which cuts down on the gluten and lends a delicate, sandy crunch.
RHUBARB-APPLE-ALMOND COBBLER
Filling
1½ pounds rhubarb, cut into 1-inch pieces (about 5 cups)
2 tart apples, such as Granny Smith (1 pound total), peeled, cored and cut into ½-inch pieces (2½ cups)
1½ cups granulated sugar
3 tablespoons cornstarch
½ teaspoon grated fresh ginger
2 teaspoons fresh lemon juice
½ teaspoon kosher salt
Biscuit
1½ cups unbleached all-purpose flour
¼ cup finely ground almond flour
¼ cup granulated sugar
1¾ teaspoons baking powder
¾ teaspoon kosher salt
6 tablespoons cold unsalted butter, cut into pieces
¾ cup heavy cream, plus more for brushing and serving
¼ teaspoon pure almond extract (optional)
Sliced almonds and fine sanding sugar, for sprinkling (optional)
1. FILLING: Preheat oven to 375 degrees. In a large bowl, combine rhubarb, apples, granulated sugar, cornstarch, ginger, lemon juice and salt. Transfer to a 2½- to 3-quart baking dish or 9- by 13-inch baking pan.
2. BISCUIT: Whisk together both flours, granulated sugar, baking powder and salt. Add butter; using your fingers, work it into dry ingredients until largest pieces are the size of small peas. Add cream and almond extract; stir with a fork until a soft, sticky dough forms. Scatter in small clumps evenly over fruit in baking dish. Brush dough with cream. Sprinkle with almonds, then sanding sugar.
3. Bake until cobbler is bubbling in center and biscuits are golden brown, 55 to 60 minutes (if browning too quickly, tent with foil after about 45 minutes). Let cool on a wire rack at least 1 hour before serving warm or at room temperature, topped with more cream.
Active time: 30 minutes; total time: 1 hour, 30 minutes, plus cooling; makes 6 to 8 servings.
FRESH FORKFULS: It’s usually coaxed in a sweeter direction, but rhubarb brightens savory recipes in some cultures, too (see Iranian lamb stew and English chutney). An American example is pickles.
Our brine of white vinegar, sugar and star anise gives them a bread-and-butter-pickle flavor made for slaws, sandwiches and this salad of roasted beets and tender lettuces. (A splash of the juice joins mustard and fresh dill in the dressing.)
Two more lip-smacking ideas: Mix them with chopped cilantro and parsley, olive oil and pepper flakes for a chimichurri-like sauce on pork chops, or stir the liquid into a shrub.
GREEN SALAD WITH ROASTED BEETS AND PICKLED RHUBARB
3 medium golden beets (1 pound total)
5 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper
3 to 4 pieces pickled rhubarb (see additional recipe), thinly sliced on the bias (½ cup), plus 2 tablespoons pickling liquid
2 teaspoons Dijon mustard
2 tablespoons chopped fresh dill or mint, plus more sprigs or leaves for serving
2 to 3 heads Little Gem lettuce, or 1 to 2 small heads Boston or bibb lettuce, torn into bite-size pieces (8 cups)
1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Scrub beets, then place on a piece of parchment-lined foil. Drizzle with 1 tablespoon oil; season with salt and pepper. Wrap in foil and roast until fork-tender, about 1 hour. Let stand until cool enough to handle. Rub off skins and discard. Halve beets and cut into ½-inch wedges (you should have 1½ cups).
2. Whisk pickling liquid into mustard, then gradually whisk in remaining 4 tablespoons oil and dill; season to taste. Toss lettuce, beets and rhubarb with 2 to 3 tablespoons dressing; season to taste. Serve, sprinkled with more herbs and drizzled with more dressing.
Active time: 20 minutes; total time: 1 hour, 25 minutes; makes 6 servings.
———
This condiment is super-versatile. Slice it and add it to a tangy slaw with fennel and cabbage, include it on a cheese plate, or mix chopped pieces with cilantro, parsley, olive oil and red-pepper flakes to serve with grilled steak or pork chops.
PICKLED RHUBARB
12 ounces rhubarb
1¼ cups distilled white vinegar
cup sugar
1¼ teaspoons kosher salt
½ teaspoon whole black peppercorns
1 star-anise pod
3 cloves garlic, smashed and peeled
Remove rhubarb peel in alternating ½-inch strips (creating stripes). Cut rhubarb into 4- by ¾-inch pieces (if thick, halve or quarter lengthwise, then cut into 4-inch pieces). In a saucepan, bring vinegar, sugar, cup water, salt, peppercorns and star anise to a boil. Fill a heatproof quart jar with rhubarb and garlic. Pour boiling liquid in to cover. Let cool completely, then cover and refrigerate at least 24 hours and up to 1 month.
Active time: 10 minutes; total time: 1 day; makes 1 quart.
