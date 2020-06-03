Craving a break from your old pals, Caesar and cobb? When you have your pick of seasonal produce, you can spin salads all kinds of ways.
Compose a Mediterranean meal of grilled peppers and red onion, feta and herby cannellini beans; or mingle romaine and bulgur with snap peas, mint and shrimp. Mixing things up has never tasted so fresh.
ROMAINE WITH SNAP PEAS, BULGUR AND SHRIMP
½ cup bulgur
Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper
2 cloves garlic, chopped (1½ teaspoons)
½ cup extra-virgin olive oil
1 pound large shrimp, peeled and deveined
3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice, plus 1 teaspoon grated zest
2 teaspoons Dijon mustard
2 large romaine hearts, torn (8 cups)
2 ounces pecorino Romano, finely grated (1 cup), plus more for serving
6 ounces sugar snap peas, thinly sliced (1 cup)
1 cup packed fresh mint leaves
Boil bulgur in salted water until just tender, 15 minutes. Drain well, transfer to a plate and let cool. Mash garlic and ½ teaspoon salt with the side of a heavy knife to create a paste. Toss 1 teaspoon garlic paste with 1 tablespoon oil and shrimp.
Place remaining garlic paste in a bowl; add lemon juice and zest and Dijon. Slowly whisk in 6 tablespoons oil; season with more salt and pepper. Heat a large nonstick skillet over medium-high. Swirl in remaining 1 tablespoon oil. Add shrimp in a single layer and cook, turning once, until cooked through, about 3 minutes total. Toss romaine hearts, bulgur, cheese, snap peas and mint with dressing. Season with salt and pepper; serve with shrimp and more cheese.
Active time: 35 minutes; total time: 50 minutes; makes 4 servings.
CHICKEN PAILLARD WITH CAPRESE PANZANELLA
4 chicken cutlets (1 pound total), or 2 boneless, skinless chicken breasts, halved horizontally
Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper
¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil
3 slices sourdough bread (each ½ inch thick), crusts removed, torn into ½-inch pieces (3 cups)
1 pound mixed tomatoes, such as heirloom and cherry, halved or quartered if large
2 tablespoons capers, drained and rinsed
1 cup thinly sliced celery hearts (from 2 stalks), plus ¼ cup packed inner leaves
1 tablespoon sherry vinegar
4 ounces fresh mozzarella, torn into pieces (½ cup)
½ cup packed fresh basil leaves
Season chicken with salt and pepper. Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high. Add half of chicken and cook, flipping once, until browned and cooked through, about 6 minutes total; transfer to a plate. Repeat with remaining chicken and 1 more tablespoon oil.
Reduce heat to medium; add 1 tablespoon oil to skillet, then bread and plate juices. Cook, stirring, until golden, 5 minutes. Let cool slightly. Transfer to a bowl with tomatoes, capers, celery hearts and leaves, vinegar and 1 tablespoon oil. Season with salt and pepper. Fold in cheese and basil; serve with sliced chicken.
Active time: 40 minutes; total time: 50 minutes; makes 4 servings.
GRILLED VEGETABLES AND WHITE BEAN FATTOUSH
½ cup extra-virgin olive oil
2 teaspoons harissa powder (see note)
3 assorted bell peppers, seeded and quartered lengthwise
1 red onion, cut into ½-inch-thick rounds
Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper
3 tablespoons red-wine vinegar
5 cups escarole, preferably lighter inner leaves, chopped
1 can (15 ounces) cannellini beans, drained and rinsed
1 cup mixed fresh herbs, such as parsley, dill and cilantro
Crumbled feta and pita chips, for serving
Preheat a grill or broiler to medium-high. Stir together 2 tablespoons oil and harissa. Brush mixture over peppers and onion; season lightly with salt and pepper. Grill, turning once, until tender and charred in places, about 15 minutes.
Whisk together vinegar and remaining 6 tablespoons oil; season with salt and pepper. Toss escarole with 2 tablespoons dressing; season with salt and pepper. Mound onto a serving platter. Toss beans and herbs with 2 more tablespoons dressing and pile alongside. Place grilled vegetables, feta and pita chips next to greens and drizzle with more dressing. Serve.
Active/total time: 50 minutes. Makes 4 servings.
NOTE: You can find harissa powder, an earthy mix of ground paprika, peppers and caraway, in the spice aisle of most grocery stores.
CURRIED LENTIL-SALMON SALAD
2 tablespoons reduced-sodium soy sauce
2 tablespoons honey
1 pound salmon fillet (1¼ inch thick), preferably wild, skin removed
3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
1 teaspoon curry powder
3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper
1½ cups cooked lentils; or 1 can (15 ounces), drained and rinsed
2 tablespoons thinly sliced scallion
1 cup Greek yogurt
2 cups packed baby arugula
1 mini cucumber, sliced (¾ cup)
Preheat broiler. Stir together 1 tablespoon each soy sauce and honey in a large, shallow dish. Add fish; turn to coat. In a bowl, whisk together lemon juice, curry, remaining 1 tablespoon each soy sauce and honey, and oil. Season with salt and pepper.
Place fish on a rimmed baking sheet and broil until cooked through, 5 to 6 minutes. Let cool slightly, then flake into large pieces. Toss lentils and scallion with half of dressing; season with salt and pepper. Spread yogurt evenly among 4 plates. Top with lentil mixture, arugula and cucumber. Top with salmon and drizzle with remaining dressing; serve.
Active time: 25 minutes; total time: 30 minutes; makes 4 servings.
