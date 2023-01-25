If you can’t talk honestly with ex, seek co-parenting counseling

Co-parenting counseling is not the same as marriage counseling. (Tero Vesalainen/Dreamstime/TNS)

 Tero Vesalainen/Dreamstime via TNS

Q. During the holidays my ex suggested we celebrate together (we have three children) for the sake of “family unity.” We broke up three years ago and have worked through a lot of drama, but for some reason she has decided she wants to try again.

This seems so strange to me. I do not want to reconcile or spend the holidays together. Because I said no, she then told our kids that I was the reason we were no longer a family. What’s good ex-etiquette?

Tags

Recommended for you