How to make a no-TV rule stick

Don't toss the no-TV rule because your daughter complains about being bored after school, writes family psychologist John Rosemond. (Dreamstime/TNS)

 Dreamstime via Tribune News Service

Q: I’m a single mom who works from home. At noon, I pick up my 5-year-old from half-day kindergarten. Because I’m unable to pay attention to her while I’m working, she wants to watch television for the rest of the afternoon.

We have a no-TV rule on school days, but I find myself unable to enforce it. If she isn’t watching TV, she’s at my door, complaining of boredom. Help.

