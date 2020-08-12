This graceful cottage plan offers plenty of thoughtful touches.
A vaulted ceiling in the great room adds an extra dimension of space, while a walk-in pantry keeps groceries organized.
The generous master suite boasts a modern shower, soaking tub, dual sinks and a sizeable walk-in closet.
Homeowners will love the bench and hooks next to the laundry room.
Design number: 406-9665
Bedrooms: 3
Baths: 2
Square footage: 1,769
Dimensions: 51’ x 71’ 8”
Framing: 2 x 4
